JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska legislative leaders on Wednesday voted to make mask wearing optional at legislative facilities, including the state Capitol, though mask use by lawmakers prior to the vote was in some cases spotty.
The new policy allows for exceptions. Lawmakers can require masks in their own offices, and legislative information offices may require masks be worn “during the delivery of in-person services.”
The new policy also no longer requires lawmakers and staff to undergo regular COVID-19 testing.
The vote by the Legislative Council was unanimous, with many members not wearing masks even before the vote.
The prior policy had required masks in legislative facilities regardless of vaccination status. It allowed for optional masking in the offices of individual lawmakers but called on offices to adhere to masking protocols when support staff came in to work.
But masking by lawmakers during some committee hearings, notably in the Senate, had become sporadic.
Sen. Roger Holland, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, said the panel was “following Senate protocols for masks, and so we are allowed to unmask when we're in our positions.”
Senate President Peter Micciche said after the city of Juneau earlier this month said it would no longer require masks be worn in public places regardless of vaccination status, he told the Legislative Council chair he planned to make masks optional on the Senate floor. Asked if that stance had been extrapolated by some to apply to committees, he said, “I think that's the case. ... I think extrapolation is probably the right word.”
The city's COVID-19 policies do not apply to the Capitol. But some earlier this year brought up the city policy as the council weighed what mask rules should be in effect at the start of the legislative session.