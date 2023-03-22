Alaska

From left to right, House Majority Leader Dan Saddler, R-Eagle River; Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla; and Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla; listen to House Clerk Kris Jones during a break in the session of the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. 

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




The Alaska House of Representatives voted 38-1 on Wednesday to approve a fast-moving budget bill that spends as much as $365 million to cover a shortfall in state revenue caused by lower-than-expected oil prices.

The bill also includes $6.8 million to immediately address a crisis in the state’s food-stamp program. Staffing shortages have created huge delays for food-stamp recipients, and



