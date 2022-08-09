20220721_204629-1024x768.jpg

Alaska health care organizations have an injection of federal money to help recruit and train more workers to fill a variety of in-demand positions.

The Alaska Primary Care Association has won a $9.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Good Jobs Challenge program for a wide-ranging project to expand health care opportunities by training high school students and other entry-level candidates.



