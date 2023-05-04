Heidi Hedberg

Heidi Hedberg, interim commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health, speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau.

 James Brooks / Alaska Beacon




After a lawsuit from Alaskans in need of food aid, the Alaska Department of Health has agreed to cut the waiting list for the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by half in six months.

The action was among several conditions in an agreement announced Tuesday between the state and 10 plaintiffs who filed a class-action lawsuit against the state over extensive delays in what’s commonly referred to as the food-stamp program.



Tags

Load comments