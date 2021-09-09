Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates West — an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization educating residents and policymakers in Alaska, Hawai’i, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, and Washington —has announced that an ‘Alaska Day of Action to Protect Abortion‘ will be held on Saturday, October 2, in response to the devastating abortion ban enacted in Texas last week.
According to the nonprofit, abortion rights across the United States, including Alaska, are under attack, warning that access to safe, legal abortion is in the most danger it has been in since Roe v. Wade.
“There are over 90 egregious and harmful anti-abortion bills enacted across the country this year alone, with over 400 more bills in state legislatures right now, including one in Alaska to amend our State Constitution,” wrote the group.
A Facebook page has been created for the ‘Alaska Day of Action to Protect Abortion,’ which will soon share more details about the events’ times and locations, which organizers say will be held across the state.
If you’re interested in volunteering for the event or want to help in other ways, Planned Parenthood Alliance West has set up an online form for interested individuals to reach out and get involved.
A ‘March with Us: Defend Reproductive Freedom‘ event is being planned for Soldotna. Details can be found on its Facebook page.