Boney Courthouse

The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. 

 Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon




The Alaska Court System is planning to continue video streaming many court hearings online despite the end of the COVID-19 emergency that prompted the first broadcasts.

The court system is taking public testimony on the proposal through March 17.



Tags

Load comments