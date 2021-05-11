The Alaska Court System says that they have begun the remediation phase of recovering from a cyberattack that left malware on its network.
A press release issued by the Alaska Court System states that the court system does not have answers to several questions, including who launched the attack, why they targeted the court system, or how long it will take for them to be fully back online.
According to the press release, the court system’s cyber-security applications detected unusual activity on April 29, which alerted the technology department.
On May 1, the court system disconnected from all online services to stop the attack, and by May 6, the court system had finished the discovery phase of its response and understood the extent of what the malware affected.
The Alaska Court System wrote they believe someone from outside of the court system’s network placed malware on the system, including four servers and two PCs.
Also, on May 6, “the court system started the remediation phase of the recovery process, which involves ensuring that every computer and server is clean of malware and that sufficient security measures are in place moving forward,” according to the press release.
The court system does not believe any data, including personal or confidential data, was extracted from the court system’s computer systems and wrote that “No credit card information was accessed.”
Today, the court system restored email so that the court can receive and send emails outside of the court system, including filing by email and distributing orders and notices by e-distribution and is working on restoring the ability to pay fines, fees and post bail online by credit and debit cards and hopes that those systems will be available by next Monday.