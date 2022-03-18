Young was the longest serving member of Alaska’s congressional delegation.
“It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion of Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and the people he loved,” officials from Young’s office said in a statement early Friday evening.
Young’s wife, Anne, was by his side, according to his office.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy made a statement on Twitter.
“Congressman Don Young has been a great friend and colleague of mine for many years. I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of this amazing man, who in many ways, formed Alaska into the great state it is today,” Dunleavy wrote.
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson also made a statement.
“Deb and I were shocked when we heard the news of the passing of Don. Our hearts and prayers go out to Anne,” Bronson said. “As the longest serving U.S. Congressman and Dean of the House, he was one of Alaska’s biggest champions. His tireless work for Alaska over the last 49 years has made a tremendous impact across generations.”
Young has served in office since he was elected in 1973. He was re-elected to serve his 25th term in Congress as Alaska’s lone representative in 2020. Young was born in Meridan, California, June 9, 1933. He earned degrees at Yuba Junior College and Chico State College in California. Young also served in the U.S. Army’s 41st tank battalion from 1952-1957.
Young moved to Fort Yukon, where he was an elementary school teacher. He was also in construction and commercial fishing.