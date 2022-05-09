Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT) released results of independent water quality testing showing PFAS contamination in Spenard Lake/Lake Hood and other popular water bodies around Anchorage. ACAT will present the results at a news conference today, Monday May 9 at 12 pm, at the Spenard Beach Park (3412 Lakefront Drive).
ACAT staff and a group of citizen volunteers collected samples of water from twelve lakes around Anchorage and in the Fairbanks North Star Borough in October 2021. The samples, analyzed by the Cyclopure laboratory, revealed the presence of toxic PFAS chemicals, the highest being in Lake Spenard/Lake Hood, a popular recreational destination near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), are a group of substances linked to adverse health outcomes, including liver and kidney damage, reproductive and developmental harm, immune system impairment, and certain cancers, and have been found in groundwater and public drinking water supplies in communities throughout Alaska.
“There has been growing concern from neighbors about potential PFAS contamination in local lakes and groundwater,” said Pamela Miller, Executive Director of Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT). “We had several requests for independent testing of wells and lakes and the results were surprising,” said Miller.
Our sampling analyses revealed PFAS levels in Anchorage lakes including DeLong Lake, Little Campbell Lake, Sand Lake, Sundi Lake, and with the highest levels in Spenard Lake/Lake Hood. The water sample taken from Spenard Lake/Lake Hood measured 674.7 parts per trillion (ppt) total PFAS, nearly ten times the EPA health guidance level of 70 ppt.
“The state is failing to address the problem of PFAS contamination,” said Miller. “There are bills to address PFAS languishing in the Alaska legislature right now that would help protect people from PFAS. People deserve to know where the contamination is so they can protect their families and pets,” stated Miller. Alaska Community Action on Toxics in collaboration with the Alaska PFAS Action Coalition (APAC) are calling upon legislators to pass Senate Bill 121 and House Bill 171, companion bills that would require greater protections for communities by addressing PFAS contamination and preventing further harm. ACAT scientists and local concerned residents will present findings and address concerns.