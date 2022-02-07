One Anchorage-based organization has been championing the rights of Black Alaskans for nearly fifty years.
Founded in 1975, the Alaska Black Caucus (ABC) re-launched in 2019 after the organization was on pause in the 1990s after founding members retired or left the state. The ABC fights for equity in education, justice, health, and economics.
The ABC exists to serve the estimated 27,000 Alaskans from the Black community throughout the state. Current membership is 127 statewide as well as a cadre of 200 registered Allies for Change volunteers who support organization initiatives to end racism.
“Our vision is to re-light the torch of the Alaska Black Caucus for the new generation to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” shared Celeste Hodge Growden, President/CEO, Alaska Black Caucus.
With the future in mind, one major initiative is the launch of an Equity Center to serve the Anchorage BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) community.
This space will serve as the home of the Alaska Black Caucus as well as other BIPOC organizations. Equity Center planned initiatives include programming to support BIPOC students (tutoring, mentorship, college preparation, STEM, reading) in addition to hosting community events such as the annual Bettye Davis African American Summit, health fairs, weekly Community Conversations (Sundays), and the Black Alaskans Health Status Report and Needs Assessment. Finally, the Equity Center will have a dedicated commercial kitchen space providing struggling BIPOC food service owners a location to re-start their business.
“The Equity Center will also provide office space below market rate to house other BIPOC-led organizations….The downtown location of the building will afford our tenants and users central access to meeting space and opportunities for civic involvement.,” said Growden.
The Alaska Black Caucus continues to accept donations for this project at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=8538XV4AVV6L6 to help fund their recent purchase of a building in downtown Anchorage to house the Equity Center.
During the global pandemic, the ABC has been increasingly active in building awareness of the disparities in the healthcare system as well as fighting for equity in education.
The ABC was invited to participate in the municipality Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Anchorage Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to represent the priorities and address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Black and BIPOC communities.
“As our work continues, it is our goal to educate, not only the community at large, but those working in the healthcare field about the many implicit biases that exist that they may not be aware of, and offer them pathways to improve the services they provide to the BIPOC community,” Growden continued.
The ABC has committed to increasing equity in the Anchorage School district.Efforts include recommendations for anti-racism policies and improvements to instructional equity. They lobbied the Anchorage School Board to change the name of East High School to Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School in honor of the first Black female elected to the Alaska State House of Representatives and first member of the Black community elected to the Alaska State Senate.
“As the urgency of our work increases and our organization continues to grow, we see this moment as a chance to build the equitable Alaska we are fighting for,” Growden said.
For more information, including learning about their Black History Month Saturday (10 AM) Storytime for youth/teens, visit https://www.thealaskablackcaucus.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/Alaska-Black-Caucus-ABC-102949661238480/