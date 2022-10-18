Two Stamps.png




This year’s Alaska general election absentee ballot is a hefty document, weighing in between 1.1 and 1.2 ounces.

If it were an ordinary letter, that’s weighty enough to need two stamps. But if voters forget, officials at the Alaska Division of Elections and the U.S. Postal Service say this year’s absentee ballots will still be carried — and counted — with just one stamp.



