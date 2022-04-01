Not long after I arrived in Anchorage in the spring of 2017, I heard stand-up comedian Matt Collins describe Alaska as a ‘beautiful prison.’
The phrase stuck with me. On an apparent and obvious level, it’s easy to see what he meant. There’s really but one road, the scenery is more or less all the same, lights out means lights fucking out, and the mountains are so daunting and humbling they resemble conical prison bars, but it would take almost five years for me to understand the true essence of what it means to call Alaska a ‘beautiful prison.’
Some people — I guess the people who come to be called ‘Sourdoughs’ — come to this realization and find themselves completely at home in Alaska. They don’t get vertigo pointing to their location on a globe, and the isolation — an isolation a modern-seeming city like Anchorage can trick you into thinking isn’t there, for a while — isn’t just something they tolerate; it’s something that calls to them.
As I came to describe it in my last days in Alaska, “If Alaska ain’t fer ya, it’s against ya.”
For Sourdoughs, Alaska is for them. I was just two months away from completing my sixth Alaskan winter, which some might say qualifies a Cheechako to be promoted to Sourdough status. Alas, that Sourdough card proved to be something I absolutely did not want and back in mid-February I busted out of the ‘beautiful prison.’
Being the General Manager and Managing Editor of the Anchorage Press was by any measure my dream job, but the decision to leave Alaska really wasn’t a difficult one. Simply put, Alaska wasn’t for me so now it was against me and eventually it was going to kill me.
I made a lot of good friends there I still think about often, but the bottom line is that life is too short to stay somewhere you don’t want to be.
I gave my employer notice of my intention to move to New York City and work remotely until such time as I found another job that would take up too much of my time to do both, or as such time as they were able to fill my roles. The timing on both sides couldn’t have turned out much more serendipitously.
On Monday morning in Lower Manhattan I’m starting my next ‘dream job’ as managing editor of a sports gambling content website, producing an online magazine with stories tailored for wagerers in the burgeoning, brave new world of legalized sports gambling in America. Meanwhile in Alaska, Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman General Manager Tawni Davis has absorbed my roles as General Manager and Sales Manager in Anchorage; Christy Pinkerton at the Wasilla office has added Anchorage Press distribution to her responsibilities and in the role that matters most to Press readers, we are proud to announce that O’Hara Shipe is our new Managing Editor.
O’Hara has been a freelance contributor for the Press ever since ending her professional hockey career in 2016 and has been its fiercest champion and advocate I’ve seen in my five years here.
I came over from the Frontiersman to the Press in the Spring of 2017 as part of what was essentially a regime change within the company. The Press had been losing a lot of money for a number of years, and even after sizable expense cuts that included moving out of the iconic office next to Mad Myrna’s, it still wasn’t enough.
The only option was further consolidation and all of this had the unfortunate effect of virtually decimating, and in some instances alienating, the pool of freelance writers that had defined Press content for years.
Perhaps naively, I sent out an email to all the contacts I could find and invited anyone and everyone to come by the Pioneer Bar anytime on a Sunday to discuss whatever they wanted to discuss over Bloody Marys.
Exactly one person showed up that day and I’ll bet you can guess who it was.
Ever since that day, the Anchorage Press has rebuilt a large and loyal contingent of freelance contributors and has remained (modestly) profitable. Whether in production or in spirit, O’Hara has been part of that success story every day, every step of the way.
She is a gifted writer, photographer and is respected and adored by just about everyone in the local art and music scene that she’s covered like nobody else.
I’m excited to watch from afar the changes and improvements O’Hara makes with the Press. I suspect that to some degree she’ll move it away from some of the potty mouthed snark I couldn’t resist and into more of an actual give-a-shit ethos, but that will ultimately be up to her.
I thank all of you who have read and supported the Press over the years and wish you all the best of luck. I also ask you to support and help O’Hara in any way you can.
The Anchorage Press is bigger than any one person, the value of its purpose cannot be overstated and perpetual change is vital to its lasting beauty.