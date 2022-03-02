In 2021, Northlink Aviation leased a 120 acre piece of land near Ted Stevens Airport. Their intention was to provide the airport with new infrastructure in order to support trans-Pacific cargo. The planned infrastructure includes 11 hardstands (areas for parking planes), a huge cargo warehouse, and an area for office space. To fund the project, Northlink has partnered with Tiger Infrastructure and Barings, a global investment manager. It is also receiving funding from Alaska Future Fund, which gets its money from the Alaska Permanent Fund.
Now, several years later, construction of the new cargo terminal is expected to start within the next couple of months. However, there are concerns among the Sand Lake community regarding the project’s effects on the surrounding neighborhood.
Linda Swiss, a resident of the neighborhood that’s adjacent to the project says “It’s not a matter of ‘if’ our wells get contaminated, it’s a matter of ‘when.’” She started to become concerned about the safety of her drinking water when she discovered that the project was going to be built within 1,200 feet of her house, as well as about 25 of her neighbor’s houses. Airports have to store potentially dangerous substances to service their planes, such as de-icer, maintenance fluids, and firefighting foam, all of which, Swiss feared, might contaminate her’s and her neighbors’ water at such a close proximity. She sought out the developers to voice her concerns. The developers assured her the groundwater would be flowing away from her property, but her concern turned to alarm when they were unable to produce the study they were referring to. The developers eventually found a study, but it was from 1995.
Worried that the report wasn’t sufficiently up to date, Swiss reached out to Keven Kleweno, a retired engineer who worked for the Department of Environmental Conservation for 35 years, and later for Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility. Kleweno believed that the report was inadequate. The 1995 study had been done on the north side of the Ted Stevens airport, and the extension is not being built on the north side. When asked if he had any concerns about the safety of the airport, Kleweno said, ”Do I have any concerns about the safety of the airport? Yeah! If they’re relying on this 1995 report, it’s not accurate for that area of the airport.
It could contaminate the homeowner’s private wells, contaminate their drinking water.
If they use any type of de-icing fluid, even if it’s still 100% contained, it could still get into the gravel and cause a lot of problems for the homeowners.”
Kleweno believes the safest and cheapest solution would be to connect the homes to a different water source. Even at that, he has his reservations.
The pandemic has caused significant damage to Alaska’s economy, and our state is in desperate need of jobs and new investments. Kleweno says ”For our state’s economic recovery, it (building the airport) may be necessary. If we want to get off of oil revenue, we need to diversify our economy.”
He also believes that people like Swiss and her Sand Lake area neighbors probably should’ve seen the airport’s expansion coming.
”They knew that they were living next to an airport, and sooner or later it may encroach on their neighborhood,” Kleweno said. “It’s like if you bought a house next to a dairy farm and then complained about smelling manure.”
Swiss was also growing increasingly worried about the project’s potential for noise pollution from an estimated 20 planes landing at the terminal each day. To add to this, many of the planes that were going to be landing would be Boeing 777s, some of the loudest planes in production.
Swiss started arranging meetings with the airport developers and government officials to try to push them to recognize and act on her concerns. After a while, though, she began to feel like she was just talking to a jet engine.
”I’m saying things to these people at the airport, and it feels like it’s going into a void,” she said.
Swiss said she met with the developers three times, and complains that they have been extremely reluctant to share information about the extension. This caused her to get in touch with the Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Transportation to complain about the developer’s opaqueness. She felt that the Deputy Commissioner was largely unresponsive, and failed to share key information with her. For example, at one meeting, the Commissioner knew that the lease for the land the airport was going to be built on had been officially approved, but never told Swiss, who later found out about the approval by text from a friend. ”It doesn’t matter who it impacts negatively, we are not being taken seriously. Do I think they’re gonna stand up for us, and consider the community that’s going to be the most directly impacted? No.”
Swiss insists she’s ”not against development.. but I really want them to consider the impact they’re having on the neighborhood,” she says. “At an absolute minimum, we need to have city water.”
In what Swiss sees as the absence of any conspicuous effort by the airport, state or municipality to inform the Sand Lake neighborhood of any updates on the project, she has taken much of the messaging burden on herself.
“I have physically placed at least 4 or 5 notices in every mailbox in this entire neighborhood to let them know what’s going on,” Swiss said. “I should not have to be doing this. The airport should be doing this.The community council should be doing this.”
Swiss also believes that the community council has suffered from the same communication issues as the airport and the government. She says the community council president makes her complaints about the airport feel like ‘a pain,’ and doesn’t take her concerns seriously. Notably, he doesn’t live in the same neighborhood that the airport is being built in. All of this has taken a toll on her. She says that her efforts to keep the community informed have led to deterioration in her relationships with friends who work at the airport, and she was so upset at one meeting that she felt like she was going to cry. Regardless, she has reluctantly stepped up as one of the few people in her neighborhood who seem to legitimately care about the impact the extension will have. ”I don’t want any of this. I don’t wanna be in this position, but I feel so strongly in my heart that this is not right for this community. I’m not going to stop. I am not going to stop.”
Sean Dolan is the CEO of Northlink Aviation, the company currently developing the extension.
In contrast to Swiss’s concerns, he believes that the extension will be completely safe.
“I feel very very strongly that I want Northlink Aviation to be a great neighbor, and that’s critically important to how we are moving this project forward,” he said. “Many of our neighbors get their water from wells, and so they’re very focused, as I would be, on groundwater. Part of what I’m doing is listening to their concerns about groundwater, and talking about all the different ways that we’re going to ensure we don’t impact their groundwater.”
Some of the ways he says the airport is trying to ensure that the groundwater is not impacted is by continuously monitoring the soil quality, having a glycol (the chemical that’s used to de-ice planes) recovery system built into their stormwater system, and having a stormwater pollution prevention plan.
“We’re hyper-focused on ensuring that not only are we protecting groundwater, we’re protecting all water,” Dolan said, adding that there are safety regulations that Northlink has to follow in accordance with the FAA, EPA, the state of Alaska, and the municipality of Anchorage.
Dolan also believes that the noise created by the extension will have a minimal impact on the neighborhood. Northlink will be filing for a noise pollution study in the near future, and is planning on building a 40 foot tall earthen berm, which Northlink will build the extension on top of.
“Hopefully, it not only dampens noise, but also blends in aesthetically with the semi-rural feel of Raspberry Road,” Dolan said. “Once we’re done with construction and replanting, my expectation is that you won’t notice a substantial difference in the feel of Raspberry Road.”
He believes, like Kleweno, that the Northlink extension will have a very positive impact on the state’s economy. “One in nine jobs in Anchorage is directly tied to the airport, and
we expect to add a substantial number of jobs. You can tell from the size of what we’re building that it is going to have a substantial economic impact.”
Northlink Aviation recently sent the Sand Lake subcommittee a 251-page report on their storm water pollution prevention plan, which will hopefully show that the extension will be safe and undisruptive.
All in all, Dolan says, “Northlink Aviation really really wants to be a great neighbor. We want to be the really quiet neighbor who keeps their yard nice, and is generally invisible. That’s really my objective as to how we’re seen by the Sand Lake community, and I think the steps that we’ve taken will translate into that well.”
All signs point to Northlink Aviation becoming ‘a neighbor,’ but whether they’ll be a ‘quiet’ one remains to be seen.