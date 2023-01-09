Hilcorp Energy

Hilcorp Energy is a major gas producer in the region.

Alaska Gasline Development Corp. will continue work on an innovative hydrogen and ammonia export project despite a snub by the U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE.

The federal agency threw cold water on the plan by ADGC and a group of private partners in its review of a concept proposal made in November by the Alaska group. Because of that AGDC not submit an application for federal subsidies to develop an Alaska “hydrogen hub,” that would have been one of 79 hydrogen hub projects planned by DOE for the U.S.



