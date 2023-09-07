Plant Materials Center

Rob Carter, director of the Plant Materials Center, shows seeds that have been cleaned for a local farmer.

 Courtesy of Alaska Department of Natural Resources




The Division of Agriculture showcased its Plant Materials Center, or PMC, on Aug. 18 to 45 local and state leaders including nine state legislators.

It was a sunny, clear day, ideal for an outdoor lunch of Alaska-Grown products, a tour of facilities of the 271-acre site and explanations from experts of what the center does.



Tags

Load comments