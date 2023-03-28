Rep. Justin Ruffridge

Rep. Justin Ruffridge, R-Soldotna, is seen on Feb. 8, 2023, in the Alaska House of Representatives at Juneau.

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




Seven years ago, at the urging of then-Gov. Bill Walker, the Alaska Legislature passed a sweeping bill intended to limit the abuse of prescription opioid drugs.

Now, lawmakers are preparing to repeal a portion of that bill at the request of state veterinarians who say the bill went too far.



