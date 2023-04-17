State legislature




The state House passed the state operating budget to the Senate Monday, April 17, by a vote of 23-17 along partisan lines. The budget for state mental health programs, which is approved separately, passed by 30-1.The budget approval came on the 91st day of the 120-day legislative session.

As of Monday there were 28 days left until the Constitutionally-required adjournment on May 17. This puts a time-crunch on major legislation. Besides the state capital and operating budgets, which must be passed by May 17, there are other priorities including Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s carbon storage and credit bills, HB 49 and HB 50.



