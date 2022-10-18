Untitled design - 1




None of the 15 people to die in Alaska Department of Corrections custody in 2022 so far “died as a result of others,” according to Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Acting Corrections Commissioner Jen Winkelman also said the deaths were not “unusual.”

“The investigations of deaths indicate that none of these inmates at this time have died as a result of others; in other words, murders or otherwise inappropriate dealings with the individuals in prison,” Dunleavy said at the beginning of a press conference Monday.



Load comments