Today, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announced applications are open for a program that will provide individuals living in the municipality with one-time vouchers for certain daily expenses such as groceries, diapers, medication, and gasoline. The $1 million program is funded through the CARES Act and was authorized by the Anchorage Assembly in A.R. 2020-271(S) as a way to provide direct economic relief to Anchorage residents. The program is administered by the Business Boutique and will provide vouchers of up to $200 per individual or $400 per family.
“The pandemic has left so many in our community struggling," said Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson. “This program will provide relief to residents who need it the most."
The vouchers are non-transferable gift cards that can be redeemed for eligible daily expenses from Carrs, Fred Meyer, Natural Pantry, or Red Apple. Eligible recipients will receive one voucher per address, except for those who live in a residential program that requires sharing a physical or mailing address. Recipients will not be allowed to purchase tobacco or alcohol products with their voucher and will not be able to receive cashback with their vouchers.
Eligible applicants are residents of the Municipality of Anchorage who meet certain income limits or receive any of the following benefits: Alaska Temporary Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, Food Stamps, Pandemic Food Stamps, Medicaid, Denali Kid Care, Social Security/Social Security Disability Insurance, or Unemployment Insurance.
Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. on December 13th, and residents may apply online at www.muni.org/assistance. Translation assistance is available for those with limited English proficiency. For more information, residents may contact the Business Boutique at thebusinessboutiqueak@gmail.com or call 907-764-0909.