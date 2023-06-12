After weeks of buzz and ramping up of rhetoric, the first-ever Drag King/Queen story hour was held at a Wasilla bookstore without incident this past weekend.
About 100 people of all ages and backgrounds turned out to Black Birch Books to hear Lenny, Dr. Feelgood, and Mars read carefully chosen books from the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that sends free books to kids all over the United States, from birth to age 5, no matter the income level.
“People kept calling to ask what books we’re going to be read, assuming that there was some agenda, but the books are just normal children’s books that any kid would read,” said store owner Taylor Jordan.
“There is no agenda other than to have an event where people are coming out to read some books to anyone that wants to listen, just liked I’d have any other group,” she says. “Anyone is welcome here, that’s kind of the point of the bookstore. Come in, read, talk, have a coffee. This is a safe place for all kinds of people.”
“We are here today to spread joy and love and read some stories,” said Dr. Feelgood before reading Dolly Parton’s ‘A Coat of Many Colors,’ stopping at points to discuss the ideas within the book with the audience.
Alongside the readers were ASL interpreters for those in the audience who were deaf or hard of hearing.
“Everyone needs to be accommodated for, that should be the standard,” said Jordan.
One of her biggest concern was for the employees, who had received verbal harassment in the days and weeks leading to the story hour, as well as the people that came out to hear stories. Safety measures were considered in preparation for the event, which took place out in the back of the store to accommodate the large number of attendees, who would otherwise not have fit into the bookstore.
There was plenty of room between the performers and the audience to ensure that everyone could see and hear the stories and the readers. Not one person-performer or guest-mentioned anything about drag, transgender, or any other topic that might be deemed sensitive or inappropriate.
“It just seemed like a really fun event, and I’ve never seen anything like this before, so it seemed like something fun to go to,” said Hannah Garver, who attended the story hour with a friend and her children, adding that she thought the idea of the Drag King/Queen Story Hour was adorable and to those who question if people should attend an event like this in the future, she simply said:
“To each their own. It’s really nobody’s business what other people are going to do. At the end of the day, everybody’s safe and happy. Nobody’s hurt. It’s not hurting anyone, so what’s the problem?”
When asked if she was worried about anyone harming a child at the event, whether it be a performer or a protester, she said it wasn’t a thought.
“Anyone who would hurt a child is a monster, and if they want to sink that low, then let them go down in the history books as a child killer or monster.
While some attend the reading hour out of curiosity, others came support the first amendment and ensure freedom of speech and expression, and some were there to support a friend and a local business.
“We came out to support the bookstore and all the people that need a space to be supported,” said Haley Watts, a longtime patron of Black Birch Books, and friend of Taylor. “She’s been a really big part of my life, giving me guidance through all of the craziness that goes with life.”
Williams expressed hope that the people protesting could open their hearts and minds and see that there was nothing wrong with the Drag King and Queens reading books to people in attendance.
“There’s nothing wrong with what’s going on here, no one is exposing themselves or grooming children. Even by the definition of grooming, they’re (the protestors) are wrong.” When asked, none of the protestors said they were planning to check the event out.
Just over a dozen protestors were on hand, and while most remained peaceful as they waved signs, there were a few armed with a mega horn who attempted to dissuade and insult people who were attending people from attending to people keeping watch in front ensuring safe entry to the store and that no damage could be made to the storefront, vehicles, and patrons.
“This is an abomination,” said Cory Williamson, who was among the protestors.
“This is about protecting the kids. It’s not about hurting others and making others feel guilty. This is about loving people.”
She said wanted to talk to the performers and attendees about the love of God.
“They’re made in the image of God, and they’re confused. We need to make a stand because the agenda is evil.”
Another protestor attempted to disrupt the readings by leaving a diesel engine of a medium truck running throughout the course of the event.
After the story hour was over, Lenny, Dr. Feelgood, and Mars stayed behind to meet and greet attendees and take photos with anyone who asked, and even signed a few autographs, always cognizant of their hands and body posture.
“It went really well, and as a Valley kid, I am impressed at the turnout,” said Dr. Feelgood afterwards, adding that there was anticipation that protesters would be on hand.
“We anticipate that at all of our events, and we just try not to engage. But there were only a few disruptions, and it’s sad that that’s what people choose to do with their weekend, but that’s their choice,” Dr. Feelgood added.
“We know our audience, and obviously everyone here is welcome,” Mars said. Mars has been a patron of Black Birch Books since the store first opened on Main Street. “I was very happy to be invited here. Drag is an expression of oneself, and I’m proud of what I’ve done. My kids are proud of me, my family is proud of me, and I think that says a lot after growing up in the Valley.” Mars said that everyone is entitled to their own opinions regarding drag, and that it might not be for everyone, but drag will welcome everyone.
“At the end of the day, coming out and doing the drag events such as a story hour, I know not everyone is going to be okay with it. But for myself, as a parent, and being friends with parents and grandparents, we can be here and it can be appropriate for the kids.”
“I am so pleased with how this went, and am glad that everyone had a good time, despite some trying to distract,” said Jordan.
“We just want to do what we love with people that we love in a safe space, and at the end of the day, that’s the most important thing.”
The next event coming to Black Birch Books this week is a Summer Bible Discussion this Thursday, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and a Youth Financial Literacy class on June 28 at 5:30. For more information, visit their Facebook page.