After weeks of buzz and ramping up of rhetoric, the first-ever Drag King/Queen story hour was held at a Wasilla bookstore without incident this past weekend.

About 100 people of all ages and backgrounds turned out to Black Birch Books to hear Lenny, Dr. Feelgood, and Mars read carefully chosen books from the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that sends free books to kids all over the United States, from birth to age 5, no matter the income level.



