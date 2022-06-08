Ever since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February, losses, both tangible and intangible, have mounted. The destruction and deaths in Ukraine have captured global attention, and the breaking of ties with Russia on both national and local levels as part of America's response to the unprovoked attack enjoys support from across most of the political spectrum. Among the actions taken has been the suspension of sister city relationships by communities across the country. It's an understandable move given the circumstances, but one that brings sadness to those who have devoted years to building these connections, only to see their work abruptly halted.
As president of the Alaskan Russian Center, which oversees the sister city relationship between the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the Siberian city of Yakutsk, Melissa Chapin has been feeling a profound sense of personal loss. "All the things that you've been working for all these years seem to be stopped," she said. "Not just withering away, but it just stopped."
When the war commenced, members of the center "started meeting by Zoom," Chapin said. "It was almost a therapy session for everybody to talk about how they felt about this situation." It was a time of jumbled emotions. Revulsion over the war was coupled with worries for friends in Russia living under an increasingly violent and authoritarian government.
Emails with Siberian counterparts continued to be exchanged, but as Putin clamped down on speech rights, members of the group had to tiptoe around current events while expressing concerns to their Russian acquaintances for their safety. "We don't want to put people into a difficult position," Chapin said. As a result, the communications have focused on maintaining personal contacts without delving into political concerns.
Yakutsk is the administrative capital of the Russian Republic of Sakha (formerly Yakutia), and shares many similarities with Fairbanks. The landlocked city is economically dependent on resource extraction, tourism, government spending, and a university. It was a logical choice for a sister city, and Chapin has been helping foster the connection between the two towns since 1989. It was then, during the waning days of the Cold War, that delegations were exchanged and discussions began that led to a formalized relationship in 1991.
During the optimistic decade that followed, when the world seemed bound towards an increasingly unified and peaceful future, the program gained momentum. And despite multiple aggressions undertaken by Vladimir Putin's regime, especially since 2008, expanding business, cultural, and personal relationships between Fairbanks and Yakutsk reinforced the idea of sister cities as avenues for citizen diplomacy.
Most recently, a delegation from Yakutsk visited Fairbanks in the summer of 2019. Members of the Fairbanks group were organizing their own visit to Russia the following summer, only to have plans dashed by the pandemic. Chapin recalled, "We were going great guns at the time because we were excited about the fact that our relationship had been going for thirty years and was the strongest of all the sister city relationships that were formed back in the early nineties from Alaska."
Chapin said a book had been produced in conjunction with the Yakutsk city government, documenting the many visits and exchanges with Fairbanks. A celebration of this was scheduled for the summer of 2020, only to be canceled due to the pandemic. Still, work persisted. As late as this past January, a Zoom meeting was held that included both towns' mayors. Chapin recalled it as a fun and friendly event, occurring when Russia's impending war plans were little known outside of the Kremlin.
As international travel began resuming this past winter, hopes were high on both sides for renewed visits. Then the invasion occurred, and borough mayor Bryce Ward, who had warmly supported the sister city relationship and met with the 2019 delegation, made the difficult decision to suspend ties indefinitely.
While recognizing the necessity for Ward's decision, Carolyn Kremers, an Alaskan Russian Center member, said "I think it's so important that we not equate the people of Russia with their government." Kremers, who has twice taught as a Fulbright Scholar in the eastern Siberian republic of Buryatia, emphasized that millions of Russians don't agree with their leader, even if fears of imprisonment keep them from saying so. "They are thinking in ways that are very different from any stereotypes that Americans might have," she said.
Kremers has been reaching out to friends in Buryatia, which is culturally and ethnically akin to bordering Mongolia. "Several of them replied and even said a few things about their worries," she said. "That was before Putin made it a crime to even use the word 'war.'"
Like Chapin, Kremers is appalled by the toll the war is taking on both sides. She noted that a disproportionate share of the conscripts being forced into it come from indigenous populations far removed from Russia's European power center. Journalists, she said, have speculated that Putin is letting them get killed so that European Russians won't bury their own sons and see the full impact of the war.
This brings the conflict directly to the people Kremers has lived and work with. Her emails to them, she said, have been "not about politics, but just to keep the friendship. That's how I feel about all of the people I know over there. I just think it's really important to keep our personal and professional connections in whatever ways we can."
Kremers added that friends she has contacted have made it clear they "appreciate knowing that I am supporting them as individuals."
Support and friendship have always been part of the sister cities program, as originally envisioned by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. Personal connections have a way of transcending international disputes and helping people discover their commonalities. Chapin has long pursued this objective. She first visited the Soviet Union in 1965, during a low point in the Cold War, and knows that contact can be sustained even in the most difficult times. "There were still communications back and forth, and exchanges," she recalled. "People traveled back and forth between Russia and the United States."
"We feel a lot of concern and caring for the Russian people," Chapin continued, pointing to both those in the country, as well as Russians living abroad, who are suffering discrimination and verbal attacks despite having no control over Putin's actions. It's a sentiment shared by Kremers, who cautioned, "I think it's really important for us as Americans not to make assumptions about people in Russia."
For members of the Alaskan Russian Center, work is on hold, but friendships and connections will be sustained in hopes of a better future. "We're weathering this situation by keeping ourselves in a state of readiness to resume contact with people in the administration in Yakutsk when we feel that we can do this without jeopardizing their situation," Chapin said.
"We're really concerned that the years of collaboration and science and the understanding of each other's cultures that has come out of cultural exchanges, we're really concerned about that being lost," Chapin concluded. "The friendships and the communication and the memories of the times that we got together and talked about world peace and friendship. It just seems like, where are we going with this now?"