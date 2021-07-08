More than 4,000 copies of the Anchorage Press were stolen from the loading area in our office parking lot Thursday morning. We are reprinting those copies tonight and will distribute them Friday morning.
A police report has been filed. Anyone with any information about this crime is encouraged to call us at (907) 561-7737 or the Anchorage Police Department at (907) 786-8900. The crime is believed to have taken place between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.