An Alaska House Representative has vowed to take action after photos featuring a government-issued vanity plate that appeared to pay tribute to Nazi Germany circulated the internet Friday.
On Twitter, Rep. Sara Hannan of Juneau said she has asked the Division of Motor Vehicles to revoke the vanity license plate that spells 3REICH. That plate is registered to an owner in Palmer, and the reported VIN also matched a vanity plate reading FUHRER.
The 3REICH photo was apparently taken and posted to Twitter by Matt Tunseth, rapidly making the internet rounds until it reached former Alaska assistant attorney general Libby Bakalar, who is Jewish. Bakalar tweeted her disgust and indignation, to which Rep. Hannan responded to say she’d gone above DMV to request revocation of the plate.
In an email to Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka, Rep. Hannan wrote, “Please clarify what state law allows/disallows as custom plates? This seems to be beyond the pale of what is acceptable for the State to allow for a government plate. Free Speech would allow them to put their own bumper sticker or other display of hate, but not the government. Please take immediate action to revoke this plate.”
"The plates in question had previously been recalled by the DMV, and the DMV issued replacement standard plates to be displayed," Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka said Monday. "We are notifying law enforcement that these plates are unauthorized by the DMV." Tshibaka also said she had ordered a review of the approval process to prevent a similar incident in the future.
Anchorage Assembly member Christopher Constant says it’s a problem he’s seen before. “I communicated the SS8888 one and the Fuhrer one,” says Constant. I was told ‘The statute sets the bar pretty low for personalized plates. As long as it isn’t blatant, we usually have to let it fly.’"
SS is a reference to the Nazi paramility organization Schutzstaffel. H is the 8th letter of the alphabet, and 88 is recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as typical code among hate groups for Heil Hitler.
According to The Federal Gazette, self-described as the official publication and announcement organ of the Federal Republic of Germany, "license plate combinations that are regarded as offensive to moral and customs are disallowed or otherwise avoided. This refers mostly to abbreviations relating to Nazi Germany, such as NS (National Socialism), KZ (concentration camp), HJ (Hitler Youth), SS (Schutzstaffel) and SA (Sturmabteilung). Therefore, these two-letter combinations are generally not issued in any district."
According to Alaska Administrative Code, DMV “will not issue a personalized registration plate that displays symbols in a combination that demeans an ethnic, religious, or racial group, or...any combination known by the department to be patently offensive to an ethnic, religious, or racial group…”
One might expect that overt allusions to the 3rd Reich (Nazi Germany) or to der Fuhrer (Adolf Hitler) would be patently offensive to all Americans. Instead, Alaska’s fringe conservative political machine has once again kicked into high gear to defend the indefensible.
Must Read Alaska’s Suzanne Downing opined that perhaps the driver’s last name was Reich or Fuhrer; the driver’s name was later confirmed to be neither. Downing then pinned the source of the outrage on Bakalar, whom she described as “an internet sensation who specializes in vulgarity”. Downing would later accuse the Left of "Saul Alinsky tactics" and "Godwin's Law".
Alinsky, of Russian Jewish descent, championed community activism as a means to social justice. Godwin's Law states that the longer an argument continues online, the more likely one side is to compare the other to Nazi Germany. Mike Godwin made a rare ruling on his namesake law during the deadly 2017 Unite The Right Rally in Charlottesville: "By all means, compare these shitheads to Nazis. Again and again. I'm with you."
Anchorage Assemblyperson Jamie Allard wrote, “Führer means leader or guide in Deutsch, Reich is realm. If you speak the language fluently, you would know that the English definition of the word, the progressives have put a spin on it and created their own definition.” When asked about the possible context of “3 Reich”, Allard said it simply doesn’t matter; she lived in Germany where “several of [her] Jewish friends told her that progressives had spun these into negative words”.
This is a sitting member of the Anchorage Assembly- and, since October 2019, also a member of the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights- stating that Nazi terminology is not offensive to Germans and that the German Jewish population believes that the Left has villainized the words. That’s simply not true.
When pressed to identify one of her stated “plenty of [German] Jewish friends”, Ms. Allard refused to comment. The last time an “expert witness” materialized for Allard was during the January 12 Assembly meeting, when a Trump supporter who had traveled to DC to “storm the capitol steps” testified that she was offended that the Assembly would assume those who had invaded the Capitol were Trump supporters.
Allard has continued to frame this government-issued Nazi tribute as a free speech argument. It’s not. The debate is whether the government should be compelled to tacitly endorse a repugnant, un-American belief by giving it an official platform. Most likely, it won’t. With intervention from Rep. Hannan and an intense backlash brewing online, DMV will likely follow through on the process to revoke the plates. If not, the department will have much larger questions to account for.
But the larger problem remains. Anchorage has an Assembly member who openly defends Nazism as free speech only weeks after offering the lone opposing vote on a resolution to condemn insurrection at the Capitol. Jamie Allard has been integral to organizing local fringe-right momentum via Save Anchorage, and it’s no small coincidence that Maria Athens found kindred spirits within that fringe political movement before she self-cancelled by way of a voicemail dripping with venomous anti-semitism.
Allard’s Save Anchorage group- currently under review by Facebook for misinformation and violent rhetoric- has endorsed Dave Bronson for mayor. On Wednesday, Bronson held a fund-raiser at La Mex on Dimond. The Bronson campaign later posted photos of a stated 100-plus attendees, packed shoulder to shoulder, indoors and maskless, breaking several public health mandates at once.
The back-to-back news of a post-Trump MAGA superspreader event combined with Nazi sympathizing should make this an easy win for competing Republican candidate Mike Robbins. At this point all Robbins has to do to distinguish himself from the fringe and appeal to moderates is to- god help us- disavow Nazism.
This is the state of Alaska’s Republican Party.