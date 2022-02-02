People living outside of Alaska are often surprised by the size of Anchorage as well as the diversity of its nearly 300,000 residents.
Twenty percent of the 43,542 students attending schools in the Anchorage School District speak more than 100 languages at home. And, of the students attending schools within the district, 40 percent of students are Caucasian while sixteen percent are bi-racial, twelve percent Hispanic, ten percent Asian, nine percent Alaska Native, seven percent Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and nearly five percent African American.
One year ago, in February 2021, the Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators (ACBE) was founded by Danyelle D. Kimp and Roz'lyn Wyche to address the educational equity needs of our teachers of color, kids of color, parents of color, and communities of color. The mission of the ACBE is to champion equity in education for communities of color to achieve equality.
According to the ACBE, more than 86 percent of teachers in the Anchorage School District are White. Nationwide, in a 2020 National Center for Educational Statistics report, nearly eighty percent of public-school educators are White and non-Hispanic.
“Kids need to see themselves represented in the teaching population,” Kimp said. “If the teacher population is reflective of the student population, this would lead to academic improvement for students of color and all students.”
ACBE’s 40 members meet monthly and include Anchorage teachers, paraprofessionals, school nurses, custodians, as well as university professionals, doctors, and allies. ACBE priorities include health and safety of educators, students, and communities of color; equity in academic opportunities and curriculum; and hiring and retention of educators of color.
There is optimism but ACBE believes the Anchorage School District can do better.
“I have asked the ASD spokesperson for [new Alaska Native 3rd grade] curriculum [The Nest Egg] and what is the plan for the roll-out of that curriculum,” Kimp said. “They took the time to develop it, no one has seen it. That is troubling.”
Goals for 2022 include facilitating a 15% increase of BIPOC teachers. In addition, they are focused on advocacy efforts to reduce, by at least 25%, the existing COVID-19 vaccination disparity gap between Whites and non-Whites in Anchorage, especially in families of youth attending Title I schools.
In addition to advocating the state legislature to reduce class sizes for Anchorage students, the ABCE will be launching new initiatives.
With their organizational launch, in 2021, the ABCE kicked off their Saturday Reads program during Black History Month.
“We will have two Saturday Reads per month,” Kimp said. “Check out our Facebook page and website for our guest readers and dates.”
In June 2021, ABCE participated in the Zinn Education Project’s national ‘A Day of Action: Educators Pledge to Teach the Truth, and will do so again this summer. ZEP which has 140,000 registrants introduces “students to a more accurate, complex, and engaging understanding of history than is found in traditional textbooks and curricula.”
To help ensure Anchorage youth was ready for school, the ABCE raised funds for backpacks with school supplies.
In August 2021, as part of the Zinn Education Project and Black Lives Matters at Schools, they asked Anchorage teachers to take the pledge to teach truth (#TeachTruth).
“In the spirit of John Lewis, our organization is ready to get into good trouble if needed,” Kimp said.
For more information about the Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators visit https://www.theacbe.org/