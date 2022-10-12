DSC07909-1024x683.jpg

Fishing boats are lined up at the Seward harbor on Aug. 27, 2022. In Alaska, up to $59.9 million in federal money will boost lending to commercial fishing, mariculture, manufacturing and tourism, according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)




WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan.



