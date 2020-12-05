Judge Tom Jamgochian set a $10 million bail during 18-year-old quadruple homicide suspect, Malachi Maxon’s arraignment hearing Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Palmer Courthouse.
Maxon appeared telephonically, but he declined to answer any questions and didn’t say a word through the whole hearing. This followed a flat refusal to appear for his arraignment hearing Dec. 1.
Attorney Evan Chyun was recently assigned to Maxon’s case. Chyun is also representing Maxon in three separate cases with charges that include assault, criminal mischief, and attempting to interfere with a report of a domestic violence crime.
“The issue here is that it’s not clear whether Maxon wanted us appointed to the extent that he’s not going to respond,” Chyun said.
Maxon is accused of shooting and killing family members, including two small children Nov. 30.
According to an affidavit from the Alaska State Troopers, Maxon allegedly fatally shot his 18-year-old cousin Cody Roehl at a Wasilla residence. Authorities found Roehl alive and transported him to the hospital, but he ultimately died from his injuries. Troopers stated that Mexon stole Roehl’s Jeep Liberty and Glock pistol and fled the scene.
Maxon was stopped in Palmer by Troopers, Anchorage Police Department and Wasilla Police Department officers with the stolen vehicle and firearm around the same time the Palmer Police Department was receiving calls about gunshots heard from a residence off South Valley Way.
According to the affidavit, Maxon shot his aunt, Kimora Buster in the basement of the Palmer residence. He also fired upon three children, ultimately killing two of them.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Kimora and 7-year-old Ellison Buster, both dead. 10-year-old Sienna Buster was transported to the hospital where she died of gunshot wounds. A 6-year-old child survived the incident without injury.
Casings from both scenes matched the stolen Glock, according to the affidavit. Troopers also discovered sound recordings of gunshots and glass breaking under footsteps from a security camera.
Palmer Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard requested that Maxon continue to be held without bail, citing Maxon’s violent attacks on his step-father and uncle, while invoking fear amongst his other family members leading up to the fatal incident Nov. 30.
“... the defendant shot and killed four people in cold blooded murder, including two young children as they slept in their beds, and their mother. Wininger-Howard said.
Maxon is also charged with attempting to escape law enforcement. He allegedly attempted to grab an assisting Trooper’s firearm but was ultimately subdued without any injuries.
Wininger-Howard said that the state had a “very strong case” with ample evidence, including his contact in the stolen vehicle, his possession of the murder weapon, and injuries were consistent of climbing and out of a window from the second crime scene.
“So every chance the defendant gets, he fights law enforcement, and he tends to run, and he basically has nothing to lose at this point. So, he’s an extreme danger to his family, an extreme danger to the community,” Wininger-Howard said.
A family member attended the hearing telephonically. Jamgochian took a moment to ask her for any comments. She said, “I do not want him out.”
Wininger-Howard said that she had an alternative argument for a $10 million bail if the first argument wasn’t accepted. Chyun said the prosecution’s second request was reasonable, and Jamgochian set Maxon’s bail for $10 million.
“I think a very high bail is warranted in this case,” Jamgochian said.
Wininger-Howard also requested a no contact order with witnesses, surviving family members, or victims from other cases. There were no objections and Jamgochian set a no contact order.
Jamgochian assigned Maxon’s case to Judge John Cagle. Maxon’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.
Contact Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman reporter Jacob Mann at jacob.mann@frontiersman.com