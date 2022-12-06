221109-F-IV266-1155.jpg

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, flies over the Indo-Pacific theater during a Bomber Task Force mission, Nov. 9, 2022. The U.S. Air Force is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)

 Senior Airman Yosselin Campos




BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (AFNS) — B-2 Spirit technology consists of more than its unique shape. There are underlying software and hardware advancements that enable long-range low-observable penetrating nuclear capability delivery around the world. The B-2 system continues to improve and modernize as international threats advance.

A new software factory using the Department of Defense reference design has pushed the aircraft’s evolution further forward. Known as the “Spirit Realm” by its creators at the B-2 Weapons Systems Support Center of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and their partners at Northrop Grumman, the system has already yielded dramatic improvements which have benefited the B-2 operational fleet.



Tags

Load comments