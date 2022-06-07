New Holistic Care Room opens on JBER

A hospital bed and other amenities belonging to the new Multi-Service Unit Holistic Care Room are displayed at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Hospital, on JBER, Alaska, May 31, 2022. The room is equipped with a noise canceling machine, music players and magnet boards so that patients can make the room more relaxing by mitigating noise from the hospital, listening to their favorite music, and displaying memories of family and friends. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The 673d Medical Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their Multi-Service Unit Holistic Care Room at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Hospital, May 31, 2022.
The new Holistic Care Room was created to provide a safer and more calming space for patients receiving end-of-life care.
“The need for a comfortable space for patients and their families to receive physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual care during their final moments was identified as the Multi-Service Unit staff provides care throughout the lifespan, from infancy to death” said Maj. Christen Chandler, the Multi-Service Unit flight commander assigned to the 673d In-Patient Operation Unit, 673d MDG.
1st Lt. Charlene Ayala Llavona, a clinical nurse assigned to the 673d MDG, said with the generosity of the American Red Cross, the space became reality and will provide a more comforting environment for patients and their families than that of a standard hospital room. The room is equipped with a noise canceling machine, music players and magnet boards so that patients can make the room more relaxing by mitigating noise from the hospital, listening to their favorite music, and displaying memories of family and friends.