WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army recently launched a new digital platform to streamline care for families enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program. The automated Enterprise EFMP System makes enrollment, assignment coordination and family support access easier and synchronizes all aspects of care for families with special needs.

The system’s online forms cloud-save data, and case files will automatically transfer with Soldiers and their families throughout their Army careers, reducing paperwork and administrative hurdles.



Tags

Load comments