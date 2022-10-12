Navy Chief Gunner’s Mate Oscar Schmidt Jr. likely knew working on a ship during World War I would be perilous, but he probably didn’t expect to save two lives before he even reached the shores of Europe. He did that during an incident at sea, and his bravery earned him the Medal of Honor.

Schmidt was born in Philadelphia on March 25, 1896. According to a 1962 York Dispatch article, he joined the Navy in 1913 and remained in until 1919. During World War I, he served on the fuel ship USS Chestnut Hill.



Tags

Load comments