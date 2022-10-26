Navy Capt. David McCampbell wasn’t just the top naval ace of World War II — he’s considered the service’s all-time leader in aerial combat. His spirit and leadership are what made his air group one of the war’s most decorated, and they earned him the Medal of Honor.

McCampbell was born Jan. 16, 1910, in Bessemer, Alabama, to parents Andrew and Elizabeth McCampbell. When he was about 12, the family moved him and his older sister, Frances, to West Palm Beach, Florida.



