Elmendorf F-22s fly over Alaskan mountain range

F-22 Raptors fly a training mission near Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska. The aircraft are assigned to the 3rd Wing at Elmendorf. (U.S. Air Force photo)




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – What do you get when the Department of the Air Force works on rolling out updated performance report guidance? More than 150 senior noncommissioned officers and technical sergeants hungry to learn more.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1473 hosted its initial narrative bullet writing professional development seminar Oct. 25.



Tags

Load comments