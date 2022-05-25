After a week of tassels and parchment, laughter and political t-shirts, Mat-Su Central School said farewell to the Class of 2022 on Friday.
Proudly boasting the largest school in the Mat-Su Borough, Mat-Su Central offers alternatives that adapts to the unique needs and desires of the students and their families. Students have options in how and what they learn, from on-line to in-person, but students are also able to participate in classes ad sports within the MSBSD.
For a school that is known for offering alternatives and options, so too did the graduation ceremony.
During her remarks, Principal Stacey McIntosh expressed just how proud she was of the graduating seniors before she spoke overcoming her own fears of public speaking “This bravery came from someone believing in me and pushing me to create a better version of myself,” setting the tone for the ceremony.
She also left the students with some valuable advice: “Graduates, you never know where the journey in life will take you. If someone hadn’t believed in me, I wouldn’t be standing here today in front of this amazing graduating class,” she said. “Listen to the people who are advocating for you, give their ideas a chance. Be the friend who encourages someone to be the best version of themselves. O challenge you to be brave, take chances, be ok when you’re uncomfortable because you will never know your true potential unless you go out and find it.”
Student speaker Avi Prickett talked about the journey her shoes have taken, carrying her through the past 5 years in hallways, during a jump, fully-clothed, into Lake Lucille, and Physical Ed.
“I know you all see a pair of shoes that should be retired,” she said, talking about her faded and holey Converse sneakers, “but the time I finally let them go is no one’s choice but my own, the same way each of you gets to choose when and how you move on.” Prickett reminded students that they have the power and freedom to choose their paths.
But it was student speaker Claire McDaniel who brought down the house and moved many with her speech. Speaking honestly about her struggles to find the best way to learn, McDaniel was frank in saying, “homeschool saved my education.”
She told the audience of having attended a prestigious private school while living in Japan because public education simply wasn’t an option. When she oved to the Mat-Su Borough, she said her parents knew that Mat-Su Central would be her best option to help with her neurodivergent brain.
“My brain is wired differently. I misinterpreted the most basic instructions, sure teachers tried to help…but only confused me further. Sometimes I needed extra help but the teachers couldn’t because they were already overwhelmed balancing the needs of 30 other kids,” McDaniel told the crowd. “Sometimes I didn’t need extra help, all I needed was extra time…time that was hard because traditional schooling has such a tight schedule. All of the factors tied together mean I only got a “C” and I got further and further behind. I had these experiences at a prestigious 4 year private school.”
McDaniel spoke about how her homeschool journey was the best fit since she could study at her own pace and stay on subjects as long as she needed. She did use a tutor to give extra help and support as well.
It was with the help of her parents and tutor that McDaniel was able to find a way to learn and through homeschooling came to a self-realization that was at the heart of her speech-“I don’t have a disability. My brain is different, not broken,” a statement that was met with boisterous cheers and applause to the entire audience, many of whom can relate to McDaniel’s struggles with learning.
“I was a student who, at best, was managing a ‘C’ to graduating today with the highest honors.”
She praised homeschooling for giving her the time and opportunity to explore creative abilities that she may not have otherwise found in traditional schools. McDaniel also urged those not graduating to seek out non-traditional ways to learn and find new paths they otherwise may not know.
During the ceremony, advisor Michelle Boyden took time to acknowledge the many students who went above and beyond the requirements to graduate early, some as early as sophomores. Boyden also congratulated those students who have already earned college credits, are receiving academic and athletic scholarships, students named UA Scholars, are joining the military.
Other highlights included graduating senior Anna Johnson’s beautiful unaccompanied singing of the National Anthem; graduate Lily Clemens’ reading of the poem, “The Journey,” by Mary Oliver; the rose ceremony in which graduates gave a token of love and support to family, friends, or other supporters. Of course the most important moments for these students was the diploma and moving the tassel from left to right, signaling the end of one journey and on to the next.