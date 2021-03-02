Linn Weeda, music director of Alaska Youth Orchestras (AYO), the home of the Anchorage Youth Symphony, has announced his retirement after 31 years of dedicated service.
“This organization has been an important part of my professional and personal life since I was in high school,” says Weeda. “I love working with young musicians, and I love making music with them.”
President of the organization’s Board of Directors, Jennifer Bundy-Cobb says, “We are so grateful to Linn for his incredible commitment and dedication to the musical community. Linn will always be a part of this organization whether on the conductor’s podium or in our hearts.”
A lifelong Alaskan and AYO alum, Weeda accepted the music director position in 1986. Throughout his tenure, Weeda has led the organization to notable achievements including several international tours to Europe, China, and Australia. He has taken AYO from small performances to the stage of the Atwood Concert Hall; with Alaska Youth Orchestras being named as a resident company of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.
AYO Executive Director Denise Brown-Chythlook has served alongside Weeda for the past three years. “Linn has become a dear, personal friend. His energy and commitment impress me daily and have laid the foundation for AYO’s future growth,” said Brown-Chythlook.
Weeda says this is the correct time to retire. “The pandemic has caused all of us to reconsider ourselves and the organizations that we serve. I have every desire to see AYO succeed in the future and will continue to enthusiastically support this extraordinary organization that has launched so many Alaskan youth into adult success.”
AYO will honor Weeda’s dedicated service during their season finale concert to be held in May 2021. In addition to special presentations during that event, the Linn Weeda Scholarship Fund has been established in Weeda’s honor. Donations can be made to the fund by contacting AYO or by visiting their website atwww.AlaskaYouthOrchestras.org.