Thursday, September 15
The Crystal Saloon (Juneau) – BABEFEST: Open Mic and Market 6p-10p
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Thursdays w/ Hwy9 6p-9p
Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Goldie’s AK (Fairbanks) – (Open) Mic Check 7p-10p
Gwin’s Lodge (Cooper Landing) – Blackwater Railroad Company 8p-12a
The Howling Dog Saloon (Fairbanks) – Thirsty Thursday Jam 8p-11p
Mad Myrna’s –Myrna's Thursday Night Revue 10p-2a
The Marlin (Fairbanks) – Karaoke with Kellie B.! 10p-2a
The Seaview Café (Hope) – Jam Night w/ Andy Mullen 7p-11p
Tailgater’s Sport’s Bar & Grill (Wasilla) - The AKoustic Project 7p-10p
Van’s Dive Bar – Thirsty Third Thursdays 9p-1a
VFW Post 9785 (Eagle River) – Glacier Hoppers 7p-10p
Williwaw Social – Local Showcase feat: H. Troy Anniskett and Matt & Co. 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Last Dance Party of the Season w/ Dj Hankerchief 9p-1:30a
Friday, September 16th
Akela Space – Pass the Bucket w/ Husse & Zane Penny 7p-10p
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Neko Case 7:30p-9p
Alaska Dance Promotions – Friday Night Dance Lounge 9p-1
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 7p-10p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Steak Night with MusiCal! 6p-8p
Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks (Fairbanks) – Free Kick-off Dance Party 8:30p-11p
The Broken Blender – Sweet Cheeks Cabaret: Wenches and Wrenches 8p-9:30p
Creekbend Co. (Hope) – Loaded Karma 7p-11p
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny’s LATIN NIGHT PARTY 10p-3a
The Crystal Saloon (Juneau) – BABEFEST: THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES 6p-10p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Comedy Show w/ Chas Elstner 7p-8:15p
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Leo Ash Band 9p-1a
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7p-12a
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a
The Gaslight Bar – The Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Goldie’s AK (Fairbanks) – Goldie's Flick Picks: Outdoor Movie Night 9p-12a
The Howling Dog Saloon (Fairbanks) – Mike Stackhouse 7p-9p
Humpy’s – Agents of Karma 9:30p-1:30a
Klondike Mike’s & the Main Street Grill - Glacier Hoppers 10p-2a
Koot’s – The Stack Alaska 10p-2:45a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show 9p-11:30p
Matanuska Brewing (Eagle River) – The Village People Live 6p-10p
O’Malley’s On The Green – Zen Trembles 7p-10p
Organic Oasis – John Damberg Jazz Piano Fridays 5:30p -7:30p
Palmer Alehouse (Palmer) – Nothin But Trouble Live 7p-10p
Roundup Steakhouse & Saloon (Fairbanks) – Round Up Karaoke Weekend Nights! 9:30p-2a
The Seaview Café (Hope) – The Denali Cooks 7p-11p
Valley Performing Arts (Wasilla) - Opening Night of DEARLY DEPARTED 7p-10p
Van’s Dive Bar – Strawberry Friend, She, & Sample Text 9p-12a
Williwaw Social – When the Leaves Fall: An EDM Dance Party w/ DJ Joe Brady 9:30p-2a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – The Orion Donicht Supersonic 100 Songs in 4 Hours Show! 9p-1a
Saturday, September 17th
203 Kombucha (Fairbanks) – Path to Bantry 6:30p-9p
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – 100 Proof Karaoke 7p-10p
Anchorage Moose Lodge – Glacier Blues Band 8p-12a
Anchorage Social Dance Club – A Night To Remember Formal with Silver Train 7p-11p
The Broken Blender – Sweet Cheeks Cabaret: Wenches and Wrenches 8p-9:30p
The Carousel Lounge – Danger Money Live 8p -2a
The Catch Restaurant & Bar (Soldotna) – Country Music w/ Virgil Lee Gattenby 8p-12a
Creekbend Co. (Hope) – Loaded Karma 7p-11p
The Crystal Saloon (Juneau) – BABEFEST: Babes & Their Ballads 6p-10p
Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-12a
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – Party w/ DJ Manny 10p-3a
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Tamara Ashburn Band 9p-1a
The Gaslight Bar – The Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Hering Auditorium (Fairbanks) – Neko Case 7:30p-9p
The Howling Dog Saloon (Fairbanks) – Pirate Night 2022 w/ Arctic Entry Band 9:30p-12a
Humpy’s – Pirate Pub Crawl with Rogues & Wenches 9:30p-1:30a
Kenai Joe’s Taphouse (Kenai) – Hot Mess 10a-2a
Klondike Mike’s & the Main Street Grill - Glacier Hoppers 10p-2a
Koot’s – The Stack Alaska 10p-2:45a
Koot’s – Comedian Chas Elstner 7p-9p & 9:30p-11p
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show 9p-11:30p
Matanuska Brewing (Eagle River) – P.O.D. Live w/ The Millenial Falcons 5p-10p
Out North Theatre – Mostly Melanin Arts 7:30p-10p
Palmer Alehouse (Palmer) – I Like Robots LIVE 7p-10p
The Raven Bar – Country Underwear Party 9p-2:30a
Roundup Steakhouse & Saloon (Fairbanks) – Round Up Karaoke Weekend Nights! 9:30p-2a
The Seaview Café (Hope) – The Denali Cooks 7p-11p
Serrano’s Mexican Grill – Leo Ash & HarpDaddy 8p-10p
Sitka Performing Arts Center (Sitka) - Eisenhower Dance Detroit 7p-9p
Skeetawk (Hatcher’s Pass) – Blueberry Ball w/ Triple Black Diamonds, Tyson James Band, & Zen Trembles 2p-8p
UAF Brooks Building (Fairbanks) – Iñu-Yupiaq Dance Group 4p-6p
Van’s Dive Bar – Evolution Of A Thursday ALBUM RELEASE PARTY 9p-12a
VFW Auxiliary 2629 (Fairbanks) – Karaoke Night 7p-10p
Williwaw Social – Jolly Roger Dance Party w/ DJ GRE9p-2a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – The Orion Donicht Supersonic 100 Songs in 4 Hours Show! 9p-1a
Sunday, September 18th
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday 8p -2a
Humpys - Open Mic Jam 8p-11p
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p
Mad Myrna’s – Karaoke 9p-12a
Mean Queen (Sitka) – Roll Call 2p-4p
Pioneer Bar – Industry Night w/ Joe Brady 10p-2a
UAA Fine Arts Building – The Play That Goes Wrong 3p-5:30p
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic! Overlorded by Wash Your Hands 8p-12a
Monday, September 19th
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – Karaoke Night 8p-12a
Koot’s – The Monday Mic at Koots 9p-12a
Van’s Dive Bar – Mellow Mondays w/ Nikki Now 9:30p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) - BEN SAYERS' FINAL JAM AT THE YUKON 9p-12a
Tuesday, September 20th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Taco Tuesday Open Mic w/ Gary Stedman! 6:30p-9:30p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
The Crystal Saloon (Juneau) – Jazz Jam with Locals 8p-11p
International Hotel & Bar (Fairbanks) – Comedy Night 7p-9p
Juneau Arts & Culture Center (Juneau) - Jazz at the JACC 7p-9p
Klondike Mike’s & the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – The Open Stage 7p-10p
Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
Organic Oasis – Williwaw Blue 5:30p-7:30p
Silver Gulch Brewing (Fairbanks) - Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival Annual Meeting 7p-10p
Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-1a
Van’s Dive Bar – OPEN JAM w/ Daylight Mike 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a
Wednesday, September 21st
907 Alehouse –Tyrone Palmer & Friends 7p-10p
Alaskan Hotel and Bar (Juneau) – Karaoke Wednesdays 8p-12a
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-11p
The Crystal Saloon (Juneau) – Life is a Cabaret 7p-10p
Eddie’s Sports Bar – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a
Koot’s – KASH Country Night at Koot's 7p-11:30p
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p
Koot’s –Koots Karaoke 10p-2a
Mad Myrna’s – Karaoke 9p-12a
The Marlin (Fairbanks) – Open Mic at The Marlin! 8p-2a
Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
PubHouse – Witty Youngman 7p-10p
Schwabenhof (Wasilla) - Open Mic 7p-12a
Van’s Dive Bar – Karaoke w/ The Milkman and/or The Dairy Queen! 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a