Thursday, December 8th
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Blue Man Group 7:30p-8:40p
Anchorage Museum – Pass The Mic Night: Queer Storytellers of Color 6:30p–10p
Bartlett High School – Winter Concert 6:30p-8p
Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
Hillside O’Malley Seventh-day Adventist – AJA Christmas Program 7p-8:30p
Homer Council on the Arts (Homer) – Evening Jam Sessions 6:30p-8:30p
Humpy’s – Spaffdaddy & Co. 8:30p-12:30a
Tailgater’s Sport’s Bar & Grill (Wasilla) - The AKoustic Project 7p-10p
Van’s Dive Bar – QUEER AS HELL 9p-12a
White Moose (Kenai) – The Ridgeway Rounders 9p-1a
Williwaw Social – Zen Trembles & Rosie Rush! 9p-12a
Friday, December 9th
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – The Nutcracker by Anchorage Ballet 7p-8:40p
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Blue Man Group 8p-9:20p
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 7p-10p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Steak Night with Chris P.! 6p-8p
The Basement (Fairbanks) – Holiday Burlesque 9p-11p
The Broken Blender – Twisted Wonderland: A Burlesque Holiday Celebration 8p-9:30p
The Carousel Lounge – Tyson James Band 10p-2a
Community Covenant Church – 11th Airborne Division Band 7p-8:15p
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – Christmas PRIDE PARTY 10p-3a
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Comedy Show w/ Steve Gillespie 7p-10p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7p-12a
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a
Garcia’s Cantina & Café (Eagle River) – Zen Trembles 8p-10:30p
The Gaslight Bar – The Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Humpy’s – Cold Fusion 9:30p-1:30a
Koot’s – The Stack 10p-2:45
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show 9p-11:30p
Mariner Theater (Homer) – The Homer Nutcracker 7:30p-9p
The Sitzmark (Girdwood) – Hope Social Club live! 9p-1a
St. Patrick’s Parish – Christmas with Alaska Chamber Singers 7:30-9:10p
Van’s Dive Bar – The Amalgajam! with DW & The GreenFire 8p-1a
Williwaw Social – The Jephries & Wash Your Hands! 7p-10p
Williwaw Social – Party Rock Anthems w/ DJ Fan Service 10:15p-2a
Saturday, December 10th
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – The Nutcracker by Anchorage Ballet 11a-12:40p & 5p-6:40p
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Blue Man Group 2p-3:20p & 8p-9:20p
Anchorage Moose Lodge – Glacier Blues Band Live! 8p-12a
Arctic Valley Ski Area – MusiCal! Live at the Afterglow 1:30p-4:30p
The Basement (Fairbanks) – Holiday Burlesque 9p-11p
Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Ken Peltier Band 9p-12a
The Broken Blender – Twisted Wonderland: A Burlesque Holiday Celebration 8p-9:30p
The Carousel Lounge – The Unknowns 10p-2a
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – Jingle Beats Christmas Party 10p-3a
Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-12a
The Gaslight Bar – The Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
Humpy’s – Nothin' But Trouble 8:30p-12a
Hunger Hut (Nikiski) – Hot Mess 8p-12a
Koot’s – Comedian Steve Gillespie 7p-8:30p & 9p-10:30
Koot’s – XXXmas Bois 7:30p-10:30p
Koot’s – The Stack 10p-2:45
Koot’s – The Naughty List ft Dig Sista & Bodelia James 10:30p-2:30a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show 9p-11:30p
Mariner Theater (Homer) – The Homer Nutcracker 7:30p-9p
The Sitzmark (Girdwood) – Hope Social Club live! 9p-1a
St. Patrick’s Parish – Christmas with Alaska Chamber Singers 7:30-9:10p
UAF Brooks Building (Fairbanks) –Iñu-Yupiaq Dance Group 4p-6p
Van’s Dive Bar – Zero Miles To Empty 9p-12a
Williwaw Social – P-LO Live in Alaska 8p-2a
Sunday, December 11th
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Blue Man Group 2p-3:20p & 7:30p-8:40p
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – ACT Presents: Annie 3p-6p
Arctic Valley Ski Area – Uncle Jim-Live 1:30p-4:30p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday 8p -2a
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Palmer) – Mat-Su Messiah Performances 6p-7p
Cyrano’s Theatre – William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night 3p-4:45p
Humpys - Open Mic Jam 8p-11p
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p
Koot’s – Koots Karaoke 10p-2a
Mad Myrna’s – Karaoke 9p-12a
Pioneer Bar – Industry Night w/ Joe Brady 10p-2a
St. Andrew Catholic Church – Christmas with Alaska Chamber Singers 4p-5
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic! Overlorded by Wash Your Hands 8p-12a
illiwaw Social – Make the Yuletide Gay: DRAG BRUNCH 12p-2:30p
Monday, December 12th
The Crowbar (Fairbanks) – Karaoke Night 8p-12a
Koot’s – The Monday Mic at Koots 9p-12a
Van’s Dive Bar – Jay Straw's Bass to Mouth Mondays! 9p-12a
Tuesday, December 13th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Taco Tuesday Open Mic w/ Rousted By Bulls 6:30p-9:30p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 8p-2a
Klondike Mike’s & the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – The Open Stage 7p-10p
Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
Organic Oasis – Williwaw Blue 5:30p-7:30p
Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-1a
Van’s Dive Bar – OPEN JAM w/ Daylight Mike 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke 9p-2a
Wednesday, December 14th
907 Alehouse –Tyrone Palmer & Friends 7p-10p
Eddie’s Sports Bar – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a
Humpy’s – Jason Roach 8:30p-12:30a
Koot’s – Country Night with DJ Lefty 8p-12a
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p
Mad Myrna’s – Karaoke 9p-12a
Matanuska Brewing (Anchorage) – Jared Woods 6p-9p
Palmer Alehouse (Palmer) – Roland Roberts live 6p-9p
Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
PubHouse – Witty Youngman 7p-10p
Schwabenhof (Wasilla) - Open Mic 7p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke