A decade ago, a newly minted Young the Giant blasted onto the music scene with their debut album of the same name. At the time, Amazon.com dubbed the album the third-best rock album of 2010. Featuring “Cough Syrup,” “My Body,” and “I Got,” the band’s rookie album is, to date, their most commercially successful. But classic songs never die, and “Cough Syrup” has been enjoying a resurgence on local FM stations.
While Young the Giant’s sophomore album, Mind over Matter, wasn’t released to major acclaim, the New York Times nevertheless suggested that the album was “a sharp, electric album that has the cool reserve of the Cure matched with the arena mind-set of, say, Muse (though without that group’s mechanical air).” It’s an apt description of the album’s first single, “It’s About Time.” Unlike the pop-forward “Cough Syrup,” “It’s About Time” took on a decidedly heavier tone. Think heavy drum beats and synth-infused vocals.
Their most recent album, Mirror Master, saw a return to the band’s pop-rock roots. As evidenced by 10-million views on YouTube, the album’s second single, “Superposition,” seems to have struck a chord with fans.
On the fence about plunking down $55 for the outdoor show? Maybe this will persuade you. The forecast is calling for 70+ degree weather and Alaskan favorite, Medium Build, will be kicking off the festivities.
Tickets are available at EventBrite.com, and Williwaw’s (609 F Street) doors open at 5pm.