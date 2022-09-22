Two weeks ago, Koot’s was atwitter as the main stage lights turned red and eight of Anchorage’s best female vocalists crowded around three mic stands. From the first strike of an E Chord, the audience was enraptured by the powerhouse vocal harmonies of Katie Strock, Bekah Hilton, Denne Baez, Regina Welch, Malie D, Lisa Willis, and Kendra and Mercedes Arciniega. But this isn’t the first time that the Koot’s stage has welcomed Anchorage’s Women of Rock, and it won’t be the last.
“We had this idea of doing a rock show for the first time, but as an opera and musical theatre person, I didn’t know many rock singers. So, we sort of spitballed for a while and thought it would be cool to feature frontwomen in Anchorage bands singing music by female rock stars,” says Women of Rock organizer, Lisa Willis.
The first iteration of the production was in 2019 when Velvet La La lead singer Katie Strock was given the honor of being its first musical director. Since then, the production has continued to grow sonically, and this year features songs from Sheryl Crow, Radiohead, Paramore, and Pat Benatar, to name a few.
“This is definitely my chance to live out my Ann Wilson dreams,” says Willis.
While Willis might be living her best Ann Wilson life, her own career is nothing to sneeze at.
“My mom says I was singing before I could talk. I have memories of singing Tiffany into my hairbrush and conducting orchestras with my chopsticks. I wanted to audition for Star Search something fierce, but my parents felt that was a heartache they could prevent. I still have hard feelings about it, though,” laughs Willis.
Her determination to make her singing dreams come true led Willis to compete at the regional level for the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions – she is one on a very short list of Alaskans to do so. Willis has also performed leading and supporting roles with the Anchorage Opera and in 2018, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Professional Musical by Broadway World.
However, despite her solo accomplishments, Women of Rock is one of her proudest endeavors.
“This show is the most empowering thing,” says Willis. “I think that anything that boosts women is important, and anything that boosts local performers is important. Alaskan women have a well-deserved tough girl image, but we’re also fun and creative, and supportive of each other. The camaraderie is obvious when we’re together. Female musicians get this weird rap for being Divas or whatever, but honestly, I have not encountered that with any of these ladies, and this is my third time doing the show. They know what they need to do a successful performance, and they’re not hesitant to ask for it.”
Although all of the Women of Rock singers are well-established vocalists, that doesn’t mean they aren’t taking this unique opportunity to learn from one another.
“Rehearsals are great because it’s a chance to see these powerhouses be vulnerable with their craft and be open to feedback. That can be tough, but everyone knows just the right way to deliver their advice because they know what it’s like to be on the receiving end,” says Willis.
Receiving critical feedback is only one part of the equation when it comes to displaying vulnerability. For many of the women, their chosen songs offer a glimpse into their personal life.
“I have been struggling with post-partum depression following the birth of my son, so this song has a deep meaning for me,” explained Malie D ahead of her performance of Sheryl Crow’s ‘If it Makes You Happy’ at the September 11 show.
Indeed, it is those moments of truth and catharsis that make Women of Rock special. But even amid the sorrowful instances, the show has given all the women reasons to smile.
“Pre-show is always my favorite because we go from Xtratufs and hoodies to full-out rock glam, and the green room is full of ‘you look amazing’ and ‘OMG, that looks so great on you,’” says Willis.
If you missed the first performance of Women of Rock, you have another chance to catch it on Sunday, September 25. Tickets start at $24 and are available at CenterTix.com.