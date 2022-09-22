Two weeks ago, Koot’s was atwitter as the main stage lights turned red and eight of Anchorage’s best female vocalists crowded around three mic stands. From the first strike of an E Chord, the audience was enraptured by the powerhouse vocal harmonies of Katie Strock, Bekah Hilton, Denne Baez, Regina Welch, Malie D, Lisa Willis, and Kendra and Mercedes Arciniega. But this isn’t the first time that the Koot’s stage has welcomed Anchorage’s Women of Rock, and it won’t be the last.

“We had this idea of doing a rock show for the first time, but as an opera and musical theatre person, I didn’t know many rock singers. So, we sort of spitballed for a while and thought it would be cool to feature frontwomen in Anchorage bands singing music by female rock stars,” says Women of Rock organizer, Lisa Willis.



