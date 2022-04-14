By Snarley Brown
The struggle for success has always been an uphill battle for Alaskan musicians. You take our sparse populous, paired with how spread out everything is, and you start to get the picture. After promotion, video shoots, and studio time, you’re looking at an end cost that can only be met by selling at least one copy to every single state resident. Except, good luck reaching everyone. The logistics required to reach rural and remote villages are staggering.
The sad truth is that you probably won’t make it as a professional musician unless you leave Alaska in search of a larger market with better infrastructure. But even moving outside doesn’t guarantee success.
That isn’t to say that Alaskan musicians have no chance at success. Indie rocker Matt Hopper and his Roman Candles haved pushed into the lower northwest states. 36 Crazy Fists left and signed with Roadrunner, the same label that introduced such major acts into the metal genre as Sepultura and Slipknot. Portugal. the man started from what you could call small-town obscurity. Now you can find a photo taken for Rolling Stone of the guys hanging out with Neil Young while listening to his newest album. Even Yeezus has been photographed rockin’ some Portugal apparel.
I can confidently say that recognition for our community of musicians has come a long way from the token notoriety of Jewel. The scene has even created legends like Hobo Jim; may he rest in paradise. However, there is one scene that still lurks in the shadows awaiting mainstream popularity. I’m talking about hip-hop.
Those in East Anchorage grew up knowing the scene and found a hometown hero in Duckman. He’s a living product of the wildness that was Fairview and Mountain View back in the early 90s. Growing up in what he clarifies as the “Boniface, Muldoon, and Reka areas,” Duckman is a product of disenfranchisement and hustle. He also proves that no matter how long a homie is gone handling business, he’s always going to come back.
Born Demar Moultrie, our antagonist actually began his music venture behind the keys.
“I started in this music shit early man,” Duck divulges candidly in an interview with online Hip Hop blog The Rap Shack. “I started making beats…[I] knew how I wanted somebody to come rapping on the beat. You know, so I [just] started rapping, was maybe like 15-16 years old…I ain’t stopped since.”.
In a climate full of mumblers, emo rappers, and clout chasers, Duckman remains true to his lane. From his early beginnings with local producer Raw Beats and Out Da Cutt Records, moving on to his personal label Bag Boy Nation Entertainment’s distribution deal with Empire Records. His taste in beats is an interesting blend of classic California Bay area artists like Mac Dre, combined with Chicago fame’s rhythmically aggressive drill music. He relies heavy on production from local Anchorage producers such as DJ Savvy, Gunnah, Trio, all the while maintaining his roots with Raw Beatz. He doesn’t scream into the mic like a lot of these youngsters. Instead, his cadence hits with a clarity comparable to the likes of an early Bobby Shmurda.
Lyrically, Duckman’s music is an authentic nod to his upbringing. From his early mixtape years, to his 2017 Back To Da East solo release, life in Anchorage’s hoods is represented. We saw more of his love for the community he calls family, on his follow-up release The Slim Show. The album was dedicated in memoriam to the loss of his close friend of the same name. His 2019 release The Adventures of Quack Poppa builded on his success and is a clear illustration of his ability to carry out a solo project with minimal guest artists.
One of the tracks entitled “Young N” features Memphis’ own titan in the game Blac Youngsta. Originally recorded with a visual back around 2019, the video premiered on BET and was met with high praise.
But Duckman’s victory was short-lived. The loss of Hip Hop great Nipsey Hustle and Duckman’s nephew on the same day tainted what was a major succes.
“I was on my way back from LA when I got the news,” he recalls. “So here I am with a debut, BET world premiere video dropping in two days, and I lose my nephew. I didn’t even watch the premiere and I kinda let the record die.”
The Hip Hop community was shattered by the loss of Nipsey, with many artists opting to push release dates back as a sign of respect to the lost king. Duckman wasn’t even given that option with the video release already receiving a green light. Between the loss of a hero, and the loss of a loved one, he fell victim to the darkness that followed. “After months of depression, I got invited on a tour the next year.”.
Pushing his grief aside, Duckman returned with a vengeance by hitting the road with Blac Youngsta and California’s SOB X RBE.
“Duck Is a rare breed based off the fact he never just wanted to come up. He wanted to come up and bring his city with him,” explains local Anchorage producer DJ Savvy.
Bag Boy Nation Entertainment, Duckman’s own label, holds true to its mission statement of representing for the city of Anchorage. To quote the man himself, “Nobody is ever gonna try to come save us.”
With a year-long break from music while moving around between Vegas, Arizona, and Texas to take care of family and business, Duckman is returning to Alaska. Now on the tail end of his 2020 release Off the Grid, an album that masterfully demonstrates more depth and perspective resulting from the artist’s journey on his climb to success, he is excited to return home.
“I’m excited for Duckman and his whole team,” boasts local hip-hop pioneer and emcee Josh Boots.”It’s really a full-circle moment for the city seeing him headline a major event like this! His fanbase has been developed organically throughout a lifetime of hard work, consistency, and dedication to his craft. Through it all, he’s always remained authentic and has continued to create music that resonates with the culture.”
For those of us who have been with Duckman since the beginning, this Saturday’s performance is a well-deserved celebration of his success.
“All I ever wanted was to earn my living and support my family off of music. This is our time now,” says Duckman. It’s a proclamation that couldn’t have been put any more truthfully. After years of shade and misunderstanding, we live in a time where rapping has become part of the largest and most popular as well as fastest evolving genres of music. From the back alleys to the pop charts, hip-hop has made one thing clear; We ain’t fuckin’ leavin’.
The Egan Center hosts Duckman and Friends: Slimmy B & DaBoii on Saturday, April 16 at 7pm. The show is all-ages, and tickets are available at TicketMaster.com. Fans can also stop by Cache Alaska in the Dimond Mall from 2-4pm for a meet and greet.When the show is all said and done, follow the flow to the afterparty being held at Al’s Alaskan Inn and Bar(E 79th Ave).