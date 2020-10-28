Thursday October 29th
AK Comics & Matt Jardin – The Not So Dearly Departed Show (Online Comedy) 7p-8p
Atmosphere & Rhymesayers – The Day Before Halloween (The Movie) Premier 7p-8:15p
Fairbanks Folk Fest – Witty Youngman! Live 5:30p-6:30p
The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – DJ & Dance Party 8:30p-12:30a
Palmer Alehouse – Past Our Prime Live 6:30p-9:30p
Williwaw – Throwback Thursdays w/ Joe Brady 8p-11p
Friday October 30th
Alaska Dance Party – Costume Party 10p-1a
Anchorage Classical Ballet Academy – Dracula Live Stream 7p-8p
Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – Halloween Weekend w/ Marc Brown and the Blues Crew 10p-3a
The Catch Restaurant and Bar (Soldotna) – Live Music w/ Ben Jammin 8:30p-12a
The Creek Street Cabaret (Ketchikan) – Halloween Dance w/ Woody’s Finest Hour 8p-12a
The Drift Gallery Dance Studio – Sinister Suites 6p-6:30p, 6:45p-7:17p, 7:30p-8p, 8:15p-8:45p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ JD Cox and Tim Hall 6:30p-9:30p
Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) –The Halloween Party w/ The Ken Peltier Band 10p-2a
Klondike Mike’s and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – THOSE GUYS AK 10p-2a
Scared Scriptless Improv – Facebook Live Spooky Edition 8p-9p
The Vagabond Inn (Kenai) - Hot Mess 8p-12a
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny’s ZOMBIE PROM: A Night to Dismember 10p-3a
Williwaw – The Nightmare Before Halloween w/ DJ Gre & The Eternal Cowboys 8p-2a
Saturday October 31st
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic ("?") Show at Post 28 7p-10p
The Carousel Lounge – Halloween Costume Contest Party/DJ Music by DJLFTY 8p-3a
Crow Bar (Fairbanks) – Halloween 2020 Bash 10p-2a
The Drift Gallery Dance Studio – Sinister Suites 6p-6:30p, 6:45p-7:17p, 7:30p-8p, 8:15p-8:45p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Halloween Party Gras! 7p-10p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Trip Wire Halloween Party 8-12a
Klondike Mike’s and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – THOSE GUYS AK 10p-2a
Koot’s – Winner of The Voice, Craig Wayne Boyd 7p-9:30p
Koot’s – The Stack Alaska 10p-2:30a
Koot’s – Halloween 2020 Masquerade 10p-2:30a
Koot’s – EDM Mask Party w/ DJ Clint Samples 10p-2:30a
Loyal Order of Moose Lodges – Spooky Sheets at the Moose 9p-12a
Palmer Alehouse – I Like Robots Halloween LIVE 6p-9p
Red Carpet Entertainment – Halloween Zoom Costume Party 6:30p-7:15p
The Vagabond Inn (Kenai) - Hot Mess 8p-12a
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ MANNY: Welcome To The FREAKSHOW 10p-3a
Williwaw – Halloween w/ The Eternal Cowboys & DJ Fan Service 8p-2a
Sunday November 1st
KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - Beats Roots Alaska: Sunday Beat Treat ft. Noah Tha Grand 3p-5p
Temple Studios Community Study (Seward) – All Ages Open Jam 4p-6p
Monday November 2nd
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p
Van’s Dive Bar – MonDayshas Unplugged 9p-12a
Tuesday November 3rd
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Song Circle and Open non-Mic 6:30p–9:30p
Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-1:30a
Wednesday November 4th
Casccadelic – Open Mic 6p-9p
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic at Koot's 8:30p-10p
Koot’s – Open Decks 10p-2a
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p