Thursday October 29th                    

AK Comics & Matt Jardin – The Not So Dearly Departed Show (Online Comedy) 7p-8p

Atmosphere & Rhymesayers –  The Day Before Halloween (The Movie) Premier  7p-8:15p

Fairbanks Folk Fest – Witty Youngman! Live  5:30p-6:30p

The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – DJ & Dance Party  8:30p-12:30a

Palmer Alehouse – Past Our Prime Live 6:30p-9:30p

Williwaw – Throwback Thursdays w/ Joe Brady  8p-11p

 

Friday October 30th       

Alaska Dance Party – Costume Party  10p-1a

Anchorage Classical Ballet Academy – Dracula Live Stream  7p-8p

Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – Halloween Weekend w/ Marc Brown and the Blues Crew 10p-3a

The Catch Restaurant and Bar (Soldotna) – Live Music w/ Ben Jammin  8:30p-12a

The Creek Street Cabaret (Ketchikan) – Halloween Dance w/ Woody’s Finest Hour 8p-12a

The Drift Gallery Dance Studio – Sinister Suites  6p-6:30p, 6:45p-7:17p, 7:30p-8p, 8:15p-8:45p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ JD Cox and Tim Hall 6:30p-9:30p

Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) –The Halloween Party w/ The Ken Peltier Band  10p-2a

Klondike Mike’s and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – THOSE GUYS AK  10p-2a

Scared Scriptless Improv – Facebook Live Spooky Edition  8p-9p

The Vagabond Inn (Kenai) - Hot Mess  8p-12a

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny’s ZOMBIE PROM: A Night to Dismember 10p-3a

Williwaw – The Nightmare Before Halloween w/ DJ Gre & The Eternal Cowboys  8p-2a

Saturday October 31st   

 

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic ("?") Show at Post 28  7p-10p

The Carousel Lounge – Halloween Costume Contest Party/DJ Music by DJLFTY  8p-3a

Crow Bar (Fairbanks) – Halloween 2020 Bash  10p-2a

The Drift Gallery Dance Studio – Sinister Suites  6p-6:30p, 6:45p-7:17p, 7:30p-8p, 8:15p-8:45p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Halloween Party Gras! 7p-10p

Floaters (Big Lake) – Trip Wire Halloween Party   8-12a

Klondike Mike’s and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – THOSE GUYS AK  10p-2a

Koot’s – Winner of The Voice, Craig Wayne Boyd  7p-9:30p

Koot’s – The Stack Alaska  10p-2:30a

Koot’s – Halloween 2020 Masquerade  10p-2:30a

Koot’s – EDM Mask Party w/ DJ Clint Samples  10p-2:30a

Loyal Order of Moose Lodges – Spooky Sheets at the Moose  9p-12a

Palmer Alehouse – I Like Robots Halloween LIVE  6p-9p

Red Carpet Entertainment – Halloween Zoom Costume Party  6:30p-7:15p

The Vagabond Inn (Kenai) - Hot Mess  8p-12a

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ MANNY: Welcome To The FREAKSHOW 10p-3a

Williwaw – Halloween w/ The Eternal Cowboys & DJ Fan Service  8p-2a

Sunday November 1st      

KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - Beats Roots Alaska: Sunday Beat Treat ft. Noah Tha Grand 3p-5p

Temple Studios Community Study (Seward) – All Ages Open Jam  4p-6p 

 

Monday November 2nd 

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!  7p-7:40p

Van’s Dive Bar – MonDayshas Unplugged  9p-12a

   

Tuesday November 3rd 

 

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Song Circle and Open non-Mic  6:30p–9:30p

Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys  10p-1:30a 

 

Wednesday November 4th        

 

Casccadelic – Open Mic  6p-9p

Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic at Koot's  8:30p-10p

Koot’s – Open Decks  10p-2a

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday!  7:30p

 

Tags

Load comments