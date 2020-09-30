Thursday October 1st                  

Williwaw – Throwback Thursdays w/ Joe Brady  8p-11p

Friday October 2nd    

John’s Home Studio – Live at JHS Ep. 15: Floral Cowboy  6:30p-9:30p

Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – Daddy’s Issue  10p-3a

MatSu Climate Watch – Tackling the Climate Crisis: from Knowledge to Action  7p-8p

Mugshot Saloon (Wasilla) – Those Guys AK  10p-2:30a

Organic Oasis – John Damberg Solo Jazz Piano  5p-7p

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – Noche De Terror: Spanish Pirates & Mates 10p-3a

Van’s Dive Bar – Unplugged First Fridays w/Drew Erickson   9p-2a

Williwaw – Unplugged: The Eternal Cowboys  8p-10:30p

Williwaw – The Late Night Arcade with DJ GRE  11p-2a

Saturday October 3rd 

Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – Cold Fusion AK  10p-3a

Koot’s –1st Annual Koots Kabaret: Mean Girls Day7p-9p

Koot’s –EDM Mask Party w/ DJ Clint Samples7p-9p

Mugshot Saloon (Wasilla) – Those Guys AK  10p-2:30a

Palmer Alehouse – The Ken Peltier Band & Astro Tourists  4p-10p

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – The Sorting: A Witchcraft & Wizardry Event  10p-3a

Williwaw – Unplugged: The Eternal Cowboys  8p-10:30p

Williwaw – The Late Night Arcade with DJ Lloyds Noize  11p-2a

Sunday October 4th     

Spank Williams Alaska – Sugar in the Raw Album Performance  2p-2:30p

Temple Studios Community Center (Seward) – All Ages Open Jam  4p-6p

Monday October 5th    

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!  7p-7:40p

Van’s Dive Bar – Mundane Mondays* w/Daysha *Unplugged  9p-12a

Tuesday October 6th    

Boobs’ Living Room in Spenard – The Eternal Cowboys: Live, Laugh, Livestream  7p-10p 

Wednesday October 7th     

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday!  7:30p

Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic at Koot's  8:30p-10p

