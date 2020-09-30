Thursday October 1st
Williwaw – Throwback Thursdays w/ Joe Brady 8p-11p
Friday October 2nd
John’s Home Studio – Live at JHS Ep. 15: Floral Cowboy 6:30p-9:30p
Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – Daddy’s Issue 10p-3a
MatSu Climate Watch – Tackling the Climate Crisis: from Knowledge to Action 7p-8p
Mugshot Saloon (Wasilla) – Those Guys AK 10p-2:30a
Organic Oasis – John Damberg Solo Jazz Piano 5p-7p
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – Noche De Terror: Spanish Pirates & Mates 10p-3a
Van’s Dive Bar – Unplugged First Fridays w/Drew Erickson 9p-2a
Williwaw – Unplugged: The Eternal Cowboys 8p-10:30p
Williwaw – The Late Night Arcade with DJ GRE 11p-2a
Saturday October 3rd
Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – Cold Fusion AK 10p-3a
Koot’s –1st Annual Koots Kabaret: Mean Girls Day7p-9p
Koot’s –EDM Mask Party w/ DJ Clint Samples7p-9p
Mugshot Saloon (Wasilla) – Those Guys AK 10p-2:30a
Palmer Alehouse – The Ken Peltier Band & Astro Tourists 4p-10p
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – The Sorting: A Witchcraft & Wizardry Event 10p-3a
Williwaw – Unplugged: The Eternal Cowboys 8p-10:30p
Williwaw – The Late Night Arcade with DJ Lloyds Noize 11p-2a
Sunday October 4th
Spank Williams Alaska – Sugar in the Raw Album Performance 2p-2:30p
Temple Studios Community Center (Seward) – All Ages Open Jam 4p-6p
Monday October 5th
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p
Van’s Dive Bar – Mundane Mondays* w/Daysha *Unplugged 9p-12a
Tuesday October 6th
Boobs’ Living Room in Spenard – The Eternal Cowboys: Live, Laugh, Livestream 7p-10p
Wednesday October 7th
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic at Koot's 8:30p-10p