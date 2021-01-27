Thursday January 28th
Anaya Latin Dance – Beginner Salsa Suelta: Free Zoom Class 6p-7p
Koots – Drive-In Comedy @ Koot’s 7p-9p
Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – Thirsty Thursday Karaoke 9:30p-1:30a
Palmer Alehouse – Duane & Tyrone live 5:30p-8:30p
Friday January 29th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke 8p-11p
Anchorage Folk Festival Performances – Ava Earl, The AllGood Family Band, Jamie Whiteman and Harrison Jennings, Denise Martin, Jim Kerr, and Friends 7p-9p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Blues & Jazz method for the Bass 7p-8p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Understanding Music w/ Joe Craig 7p-8p
The Arc of Anchorage – Virtual New Year’s Dance 5p-7p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7-11p
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-11p
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p
Scared Scriptless – Facebook Live with Scared Scriptless 8p-9p
Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys 8p-11:30p
Saturday January 30th
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – 100 Proof Karaoke 7p-10p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Saturday Night Karaoke 8p-11p
Anchorage Folk Festival Performances – Robin Hopper, Tania Opland and Mike Freeman, Lucky Spider, The Forest That Never Sleeps, & The Booth Family Band 7p-9p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Celtic Fiddle with Shonti Elder 9:45a-11a
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Beginning Ukelele with Kiel Schweizer 11:15a-12:30p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Song Writing with Laura Chartier 12:45p-2p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Dancing with the Spirit Living Room Jam 2:15p-3:30p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Feldenkrais for Musicians w/ Kevin Cassity 3:45p-5p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Let's Sing Nature Songs! w/ Dan Pascucci 4p-5p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Annual AFF Board Meeting 5p-6p
Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Tony Taylor’s Tik Tok & Throwback Party 10p-3a
Klondike Mikes and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Those Guys AK 10p-2a
Sunday January 31st
AK East Coast Swing (Palmer) – Swing Dancing! 5p-8p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Sing Around Song Circle w/ Dawn Berg 9:45a-11a
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Intermediate Ukelele with Kiel Schweizer 11:15a-12:30p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Advanced guitar techniques w/ Armin Abdihodzic 12:45p-2p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Mandolin w/ Wolfgang Q. Olsson 3:45p-5p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – How to Access the Rich Environment of the Performing Arts Sector Locally & Nationwide w/Jason Hodges 3:45p-5p
Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Honing your Guitar & Playing the 5-Note Scale w/ Mike Simpson 5:15p-6:30p
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 7p-11p
Vans Dive Bar – Open Mic Night 7p-11p
Monday February 1st
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke 8p-10p
Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime 10:30a-11a
Vans Dive Bar – MonDayshas Unplugged 7p-11p
Tuesday February 2nd
Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 7p-11p
Klondike Mikes (Palmer) – Open Mic w/ MoonDog Media 6p-12a
Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-12a
Vans Dive Bar – Open Jam Night 7p-11p
Wednesday February 3rd
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke 7p-11p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at the Schwabenhof 7:30p-11:30p
Trapper Creek Bluegrass Campout Festivals - Passport Series Volume XI (Online) 6p-10p
