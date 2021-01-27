AK Concerts




Thursday January 28th     

Anaya Latin Dance – Beginner Salsa Suelta: Free Zoom Class  6p-7p

Koots – Drive-In Comedy @ Koot’s  7p-9p

Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – Thirsty Thursday Karaoke  9:30p-1:30a 

Palmer Alehouse – Duane & Tyrone live 5:30p-8:30p

Friday January 29th     

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke  8p-11p

Anchorage Folk Festival Performances – Ava Earl, The AllGood Family Band, Jamie Whiteman and Harrison Jennings, Denise Martin, Jim Kerr, and Friends  7p-9p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Blues & Jazz method for the Bass  7p-8p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Understanding Music w/ Joe Craig  7p-8p

The Arc of Anchorage – Virtual New Year’s Dance  5p-7p

Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night   7-11p

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-11p

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!  7p-7:40p 

Scared Scriptless – Facebook Live with Scared Scriptless  8p-9p

Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys  8p-11:30p

Saturday January 30th     

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – 100 Proof Karaoke  7p-10p 

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Saturday Night Karaoke  8p-11p

Anchorage Folk Festival Performances – Robin Hopper, Tania Opland and Mike Freeman, Lucky Spider, The Forest That Never Sleeps, & The Booth Family Band  7p-9p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Celtic Fiddle with Shonti Elder 9:45a-11a

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Beginning Ukelele with Kiel Schweizer  11:15a-12:30p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Song Writing with Laura Chartier 12:45p-2p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Dancing with the Spirit Living Room Jam   2:15p-3:30p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Feldenkrais for Musicians w/ Kevin Cassity  3:45p-5p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Let's Sing Nature Songs! w/ Dan Pascucci   4p-5p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Annual AFF Board Meeting  5p-6p

Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  8p-11p

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Tony Taylor’s Tik Tok & Throwback Party  10p-3a

Klondike Mikes and the Main Street Grill  (Palmer) – Those Guys AK  10p-2a

Sunday January 31st    

AK East Coast Swing (Palmer) – Swing Dancing!  5p-8p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Sing Around Song Circle w/ Dawn Berg  9:45a-11a

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Intermediate Ukelele with Kiel Schweizer  11:15a-12:30p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Advanced guitar techniques w/ Armin Abdihodzic  12:45p-2p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Mandolin w/ Wolfgang Q. Olsson  3:45p-5p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – How to Access the Rich Environment of the Performing Arts Sector Locally & Nationwide w/Jason Hodges  3:45p-5p

Anchorage Folk Festival Workshops – Honing your Guitar & Playing the 5-Note Scale w/ Mike Simpson  5:15p-6:30p

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke  7p-11p

Vans Dive Bar – Open Mic Night  7p-11p

Monday February 1st    

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke  8p-10p

Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime  10:30a-11a

Vans Dive Bar – MonDayshas Unplugged  7p-11p

Tuesday February 2nd    

Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke  7p-11p

Klondike Mikes (Palmer) – Open Mic w/ MoonDog Media  6p-12a

Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  8p-12a

Vans Dive Bar – Open Jam Night  7p-11p

Wednesday February 3rd 

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke  7p-11p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at the Schwabenhof  7:30p-11:30p

Trapper Creek Bluegrass Campout Festivals - Passport Series Volume XI (Online)  6p-10p

 


Want to be the first to get the weekly calendar so you can plan your fun?

Get the whole schedule in advance with just one consolidated email a week! 

Have you subscribed yet? Be sure to check www.AKconcerts.com for hyperlinks to all these events and even more information!

Tags

Load comments