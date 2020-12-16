Be sure to check AKconcerts.com for hyperlinks to all events and even more information! Weekly calendar gets emailed out each Wednesday with updates & news. 👍
Thursday December 17th
Floaters (Big Lake) – Steve in the Box Karaoke 7:30p-11:30p
Friday December 18th
4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Benjammin Live 8p-12a
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast & Karaoke 5p-7p
Cordova Center (Anchorage) – Current Rhymes: Winter by Window Light 6:30p-7:30p
Dimond Center Mall – Betsy Hunt & Ryan Sheldon on the Holiday Stage 5:30p-8:15a
DJ KDean (Online) – Friday Night FreePlay : More Videos 7p-10p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7-11p
Kenai Joe’s Taphouse (Kenai) – A Troubadour North Christmas 6p-10p
Klondike Mike’s and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Tripwire 10p-2a
Scared Scriptless Improv (Online) – Facebook Live Scared Scriptless 8p-9p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Ugly Sweater and White Elephant Gift Exchange 4p-8p
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – Lock, Shock, & Barrel: A Christmas Nightmare 10p-3a
Saturday December 19th
Alaska World Arts Festival (Online) – Together for the Holidays 4p-6p
Arctic Bar (Ketchikan) – The Sheets Live 9p-1a
Dimond Center Mall – Betsy Hunt & Ryan Sheldon on the Holiday Stage 1:15p-4p & 4:15p-5:15p
Kenai Joe’s Taphouse (Kenai) – The Jammin Band 8p-12a
Ketchikan Theatre Ballet - Reflections of the Winter Sun 7:30p-9p
Klondike Mike’s and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Tripwire 10p-2a
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny's Mele Kalikimaka || Merry Christmas 10p-3a
Sunday December 20th
KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - TunaFishBoi 3p-5p
AK East Coast Swing (Palmer) – East Coast Swing Lessons & Social Dance 5p-7p
Bar Harbor Ale House (Ketchikan) – Tony Johnson Live inside 5p-7p
Monday December 21st
The Alaska Club (Online) – Streaming - Zumba* 6:30p-7:30p
Dimond Center Mall – Betsy Hunt & Ryan Sheldon on the Holiday Stage 1:30p-3:30p
Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime 10:30a-11a
Juneau Arts and Humanities (Online) – Virtual Holiday Pops 7p-9p
Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers (Online) – 2020 Gazhee 11a-4p
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p
Tuesday December 22nd
Alaska Dance Promotions – Kizomba Workshop 7:30p-8:30p
Dimond Center Mall – Betsy Hunt & Ryan Sheldon on the Holiday Stage 6:45p-9p
Wednesday December 23rd
Bethel Council on the Arts (Online) – Christmas on the Kuskokwim: Concert 6p-9p
Dimond Center Mall – Betsy Hunt & Ryan Sheldon on the Holiday Stage 1p-3:15p
Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime 10:30a-11a
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p-11:30p
Solstice Vocal Arts (Online) – 5th Annual Virtual Holiday Sing-Along 6p-8p