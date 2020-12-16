Be sure to check AKconcerts.com for hyperlinks to all events and even more information! Weekly calendar gets emailed out each Wednesday with updates & news. 👍

 

Thursday December 17th  

Floaters (Big Lake) – Steve in the Box Karaoke 7:30p-11:30p

Friday December 18th 

4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Benjammin Live  8p-12a

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast & Karaoke 5p-7p

Cordova Center (Anchorage) – Current Rhymes: Winter by Window Light  6:30p-7:30p

Dimond Center Mall – Betsy Hunt & Ryan Sheldon on the Holiday Stage  5:30p-8:15a

DJ KDean (Online) – Friday Night FreePlay : More Videos   7p-10p

Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night   7-11p

Kenai Joe’s Taphouse (Kenai) – A Troubadour North Christmas  6p-10p

Klondike Mike’s and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Tripwire 10p-2a

Scared Scriptless Improv (Online) – Facebook Live Scared Scriptless  8p-9p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Ugly Sweater and White Elephant Gift Exchange   4p-8p

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – Lock, Shock, & Barrel: A Christmas Nightmare 10p-3a

Saturday December 19th 

Alaska World Arts Festival (Online) – Together for the Holidays 4p-6p

Arctic Bar (Ketchikan) – The Sheets Live  9p-1a

Dimond Center Mall – Betsy Hunt & Ryan Sheldon on the Holiday Stage  1:15p-4p & 4:15p-5:15p

Kenai Joe’s Taphouse (Kenai) – The Jammin Band   8p-12a

Ketchikan Theatre Ballet -  Reflections of the Winter Sun  7:30p-9p

Klondike Mike’s and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Tripwire 10p-2a 

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny's Mele Kalikimaka || Merry Christmas 10p-3a

Sunday December 20th 

KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - TunaFishBoi 3p-5p

AK East Coast Swing (Palmer) – East Coast Swing Lessons & Social Dance  5p-7p

Bar Harbor Ale House (Ketchikan) – Tony Johnson Live inside 5p-7p

Monday December 21st  

The Alaska Club (Online) – Streaming - Zumba*  6:30p-7:30p

Dimond Center Mall – Betsy Hunt & Ryan Sheldon on the Holiday Stage  1:30p-3:30p 

Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime  10:30a-11a

Juneau Arts and Humanities (Online) – Virtual Holiday Pops  7p-9p

Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers (Online) – 2020 Gazhee  11a-4p

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!  7p-7:40p

Tuesday December 22nd   

Alaska Dance Promotions – Kizomba Workshop  7:30p-8:30p

Dimond Center Mall – Betsy Hunt & Ryan Sheldon on the Holiday Stage  6:45p-9p 

Wednesday December 23rd   

Bethel Council on the Arts (Online) – Christmas on the Kuskokwim: Concert 6p-9p 

Dimond Center Mall – Betsy Hunt & Ryan Sheldon on the Holiday Stage  1p-3:15p 

Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime  10:30a-11a

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday!  7:30p-11:30p

Solstice Vocal Arts (Online) – 5th Annual Virtual Holiday Sing-Along  6p-8p

