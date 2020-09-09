AK Concerts




Thursday September 10th               

Fairbanks Folk Fest – Kelly May and Happy Trails!   5:30p-6:30p

Sweet Cheeks Cabaret – Flirty & Fun Chair Tricks Zoom Class  6:30p-7:30p

Friday September 11th   

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Juno Smile playing live 7p-10p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Live Music September: Tyson Cole 6:30p-9:30p

Homer Council on the Arts - Alaska World Arts Festival OpeningGala  4p-6p

John’s Home Studio – Live at JHS Ep. 12: The Nameless   6:30p-8p

Seward Community Library & Museum – Mini Story Time  11a-11:15a

Under 21 Open Mic – Instagram Live @under21openmicak  7pm-11p

Williwaw – Big Screen Livestream: Mumford and Sons 2015  9p-10:30p

Saturday September 12th    

Alaska World Arts Festival –

10a-11:30a Kid’s Silk Scarf Dyeing Workshop (Virtual Event) 

12p-1:15p The Future of Travel Writing (Virtual Event) 

2p-3pAdult Silk Scarf Painting Class (Virtual Event) 

2:30p-3:30p Music Composition Workshop (Virtual Event) 

4:30p-5:30p Sculpting Imaginations: A Virtual Grand Kinetic Spectacle (Virtual Event) 

7p-8:30p Global Acts of Kindness Storytelling (Virtual Event) 

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Jared Woods playing live  7p-10p

Driveway Concert – Hwy9  5:30p-7:30p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Live Music September: JD Cox 6:30p-9:30p

Floaters – Daddy's Issue Rocks The New Floater's Pub  8p-12a

Kenai Joe’s Taphouse – Hot Mess  8p-12a

Palmer Alehouse – H3 Live and Alaska Dance Promotions 7p-10p

Sunday September 13th    

106.1 FM Out North Radio - Beat Roots Alaska: Beat Roots w/ Curtis Vodka  3p-5p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Live Music September: J. Cook  6:30p-9:30p

Solstice Vocal Arts – Perfecting & Polishing Your Music Theatre Songs  2p-3:30p

Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge – Live Music at Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge    6p-8p

The Writer’s Block Bookstore & Café – Spenard Song Circle w/Emma Hill, Drew Erickson and Jamie Whiteman 5p-7p

Monday September 14th  

Land’s End Resort (Homer) – Alaska World Arts Festival: Live at Lunch  12p-1p

Tuesday September 15th  

Boobs’ Living Room in Spenard – The Eternal Cowboys: Live, Laugh, Livestream  7p-10p 

Pubhouse – Free Live Music Danger & Diva Live  6p-9p

Wednesday September 16th   

The Duck Inn (Soldotna) – Hot Mess  7p-11p

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic at The Big I  7:30p-1a

Palmer Alehouse – Mat-Su CHARR Annual Member Celebration  5p-10p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday!  7:30p

