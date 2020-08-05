Thursday August 6th
Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Live After Five Featuring Emma Hill 5p-8p
Fairbanks Folk Fest – Nelson Felix - Happy Hour 8/6 5:30p-6:30p
Flattop & Williwaw F Street Patio – The Eternal Cowboys 8:30p-10p
Friday August 7th
Anchorage Downtown Partnership – UDC Fitness Shuffle In the Park! 12p-1a
Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – Arly Jylz 10p-3a
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Matt Hopper 6p-10p
Eagle River Town Square Park – Alaska Jumping Flea Society 7p-9p
Flattop & Williwaw F Street Patio – The Eternal Cowboys 8:30p-10p
Floaters – Tripwire 7:30p-11:30p
House of Harley Davidson – Spenard Bike Rally w/ Danger Money 6p-10p
John’s Home Studio – Ethan Kazmierczak, Justin McCain, Garrett 6:30p-8p
Koots – Live 𝚂𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐 Zero Miles to Empty 8p-11p
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Ken Peltier 7p-10p
Palmer Alehouse (Palmer) – Nothin But Trouble 7p-10p
Saturday August 8th
Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – Arly Jylz 10p-3a
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Matt Hopper 6p-10p
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Hobo Jim 7p-10p
Palmer Alehouse – Nervis Rex 7p-10p
Sofia’s Café (Palmer) – Lunch Music with Lizzie Angaiak 12p-2p
Wood & Wire Guitars & Music – Music And Instrument Fair 11a-5p
Sunday August 9th
106.1 FM Out North Radio - Beat Roots Alaska: Summer w/ Gekkota 3p-5p
Monday August 10th
Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Music for Little Ones 12p-1p
Tuesday August 11th
Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Zumba in Town Square w/ Anchorage Downtown partnership 12p-1a
Boobs’ Living Room in Spenard – The Eternal Cowboys: Live, Laugh, Livestream 7p-10p
Pubhouse – Free Live Music 6p-9p
Wednesday August 12th
Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Music in the Park 12p-1p
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic at The Big I 7:30p-1a
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p-11:30p
The Writer’s Block Bookstore & Café – Tim Easton Live 7p-9p