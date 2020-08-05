AK Concerts




Thursday August 6th             

Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Live After Five Featuring Emma Hill  5p-8p

Fairbanks Folk Fest – Nelson Felix - Happy Hour 8/6 5:30p-6:30p

Flattop & Williwaw F Street Patio – The Eternal Cowboys   8:30p-10p

Friday August 7th 

Anchorage Downtown Partnership – UDC Fitness Shuffle In the Park! 12p-1a

Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – Arly Jylz 10p-3a

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Matt Hopper  6p-10p

Eagle River Town Square Park – Alaska Jumping Flea Society  7p-9p

Flattop & Williwaw F Street Patio – The Eternal Cowboys   8:30p-10p

Floaters – Tripwire 7:30p-11:30p

House of Harley Davidson – Spenard Bike Rally w/ Danger Money  6p-10p

John’s Home Studio – Ethan Kazmierczak, Justin McCain, Garrett  6:30p-8p

Koots – Live 𝚂𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐 Zero Miles to Empty  8p-11p

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Ken Peltier 7p-10p

Palmer Alehouse (Palmer) – Nothin But Trouble 7p-10p

Saturday August 8th   

Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – Arly Jylz 10p-3a

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Matt Hopper  6p-10p

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Hobo Jim 7p-10p

Palmer Alehouse – Nervis Rex 7p-10p 

Sofia’s Café (Palmer) – Lunch Music with Lizzie Angaiak  12p-2p

Wood & Wire Guitars & Music – Music And Instrument Fair  11a-5p

Sunday August 9th 

106.1 FM Out North Radio - Beat Roots Alaska: Summer w/ Gekkota  3p-5p

Monday August 10th    

Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Music for Little Ones  12p-1p

Tuesday August 11th 

Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Zumba in Town Square w/ Anchorage Downtown partnership 12p-1a

Boobs’ Living Room in Spenard – The Eternal Cowboys: Live, Laugh, Livestream  7p-10p 

Pubhouse – Free Live Music  6p-9p

Wednesday August 12th 

Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Music in the Park 12p-1p

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic at The Big I  7:30p-1a

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday!  7:30p-11:30p

The Writer’s Block Bookstore & Café – Tim Easton Live  7p-9p

