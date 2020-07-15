AK Concerts




Thursday July 16th

Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Pop-up Ballet Class in Town Square 3:30p-4:30p

Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Live After Five Featuring The Forest That Never Sleeps 5p-8p

Driveway Concert – Hwy9 in South Anchorage 6:30p-8:30p

Fairbanks Folk Fest – Virtual Happy Hour w/ Tony Taylor 5:30p-6:30p

Garcia’s Cantina & Café (Eagle River) – Tim Hall Music 8p-11p

Humpys – Zen Trembles 8p-12a

Koot’s – Country Nights with The Ken Peltier Band 9:30p-12a

Petroleum Club of Anchorage – Live Music on the PCA Patio w/ Schaefer Mueller 5p-8p

Williwaw – Eternal Cowboys on the Roof 8p-11p

Friday July 17th

Alaska Dance Promotions – Friday Night Dance Lounge 9p-1a

American Legion Spenard Post 28 - Acoustic Steak Night w/ Gary Stedman 6p-8p

Anchorage Downtown Partnership – UDC Hip-Hop Dance Lessons 12p-1p

Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – DJ Holly 10p-3a

Chepo’s (Wasilla) – I Like Robots 7p-10p

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Jared Woods 6p-10p

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Itinerary Party w/ Tony Taylor 9p-2a

Floater’s (Big Lake) – Tripwire 7:30-11:30p

John’s Home Studio – Justin Boot & Leah Moraes 6:30p-8p

Mad Myrna’s –The Friday Night Diva Variety Show 9p-12a

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Roland Roberts Band 7p-10p

Organic Oasis - John Damberg Solo Jazz Piano 5:30p-7:30p

Palmer Alehouse (Palmer) – Fast Lane: Eagles Tribute Band 7p-10p

Tanana Valley State Fair (Fairbanks) – Golden Days Rodeo and Music Fest 3p-11p

Williwaw – DJ Fan Service 9p-1:30a

Wolverine Park – Alaska Jumping Flea Society 7p-9p

Saturday July 18th

49th State Brewing Co – Scared Scriptless Improv 8p-9:30p

Alaska Dance Promotions – Ladies Night Out 9p-1a

The Carousel Lounge – Rebel Blues Band 9p-1a

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Steve Norwood 6p-10p

Floater’s (Big Lake) – Tripwire 7:30-11:30p

Inlet Towers – 94/7 Alternative Anchorage Birthday BBQ 6p-10p

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Alexis Rojas & The Irish Goodbyes 10p-1:45a

Jim Creek – Living Waters Mission Club: 907 Live and Thrive 4p-12a

Koot’s – D.J. LT 10p-2:30a

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Tanana Rafters 7p-10p

Muldoon Farmer’s Market – Hwy9 Duo 10:30a-12p

Palmer Alehouse – The Ken Peltier Band 7p-10p

Williwaw – DJ Lloyds Noize 9p-1a

Sunday July 19th

106.1 FM Out North Radio - Beat Roots Alaska: Summer w/ DJ Fractal Theory 3p-5p

Koot’s – A Taste of Spenard 12p-5p

Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic Night at Koot's 8:30p-10p

Williwaw – Doses & Mimosas on the Roof w/ DJ GRE and DJ Lloyds Noize 6p-9p

Monday July 20th

Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Music for Little Ones 12p-1p

Koot’s – Monday Music Open Mic Night 9p-1:30a

Van’s Dive Bar – Mondrews w/ Drew Erickson 10p-12a

Williwaw – Industry Night w/ Lloyds Noize 6p-9p

Tuesday July 21st

American Legion Spenard Post 28 - Taco Tuesday Open Mic 6p-8p

Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 9p-1:30a

Van’s Dive Bar – Garrett Plays With Himself 9p-12a

Wednesday July 22nd

Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Music in the Park 12p-1p

Fairbanks North Star Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime 10a-12:45p

Humpys – Schaefer Mueller 8p-12a

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic at The Big I 7:30p-1a

Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic Night at Koot's 8:30p-10p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p-11:30p

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments