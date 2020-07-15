Thursday July 16th
Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Pop-up Ballet Class in Town Square 3:30p-4:30p
Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Live After Five Featuring The Forest That Never Sleeps 5p-8p
Driveway Concert – Hwy9 in South Anchorage 6:30p-8:30p
Fairbanks Folk Fest – Virtual Happy Hour w/ Tony Taylor 5:30p-6:30p
Garcia’s Cantina & Café (Eagle River) – Tim Hall Music 8p-11p
Humpys – Zen Trembles 8p-12a
Koot’s – Country Nights with The Ken Peltier Band 9:30p-12a
Petroleum Club of Anchorage – Live Music on the PCA Patio w/ Schaefer Mueller 5p-8p
Williwaw – Eternal Cowboys on the Roof 8p-11p
Friday July 17th
Alaska Dance Promotions – Friday Night Dance Lounge 9p-1a
American Legion Spenard Post 28 - Acoustic Steak Night w/ Gary Stedman 6p-8p
Anchorage Downtown Partnership – UDC Hip-Hop Dance Lessons 12p-1p
Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – DJ Holly 10p-3a
Chepo’s (Wasilla) – I Like Robots 7p-10p
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Jared Woods 6p-10p
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Itinerary Party w/ Tony Taylor 9p-2a
Floater’s (Big Lake) – Tripwire 7:30-11:30p
John’s Home Studio – Justin Boot & Leah Moraes 6:30p-8p
Mad Myrna’s –The Friday Night Diva Variety Show 9p-12a
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Roland Roberts Band 7p-10p
Organic Oasis - John Damberg Solo Jazz Piano 5:30p-7:30p
Palmer Alehouse (Palmer) – Fast Lane: Eagles Tribute Band 7p-10p
Tanana Valley State Fair (Fairbanks) – Golden Days Rodeo and Music Fest 3p-11p
Williwaw – DJ Fan Service 9p-1:30a
Wolverine Park – Alaska Jumping Flea Society 7p-9p
Saturday July 18th
49th State Brewing Co – Scared Scriptless Improv 8p-9:30p
Alaska Dance Promotions – Ladies Night Out 9p-1a
The Carousel Lounge – Rebel Blues Band 9p-1a
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Steve Norwood 6p-10p
Floater’s (Big Lake) – Tripwire 7:30-11:30p
Inlet Towers – 94/7 Alternative Anchorage Birthday BBQ 6p-10p
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Alexis Rojas & The Irish Goodbyes 10p-1:45a
Jim Creek – Living Waters Mission Club: 907 Live and Thrive 4p-12a
Koot’s – D.J. LT 10p-2:30a
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Tanana Rafters 7p-10p
Muldoon Farmer’s Market – Hwy9 Duo 10:30a-12p
Palmer Alehouse – The Ken Peltier Band 7p-10p
Williwaw – DJ Lloyds Noize 9p-1a
Sunday July 19th
106.1 FM Out North Radio - Beat Roots Alaska: Summer w/ DJ Fractal Theory 3p-5p
Koot’s – A Taste of Spenard 12p-5p
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic Night at Koot's 8:30p-10p
Williwaw – Doses & Mimosas on the Roof w/ DJ GRE and DJ Lloyds Noize 6p-9p
Monday July 20th
Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Music for Little Ones 12p-1p
Koot’s – Monday Music Open Mic Night 9p-1:30a
Van’s Dive Bar – Mondrews w/ Drew Erickson 10p-12a
Williwaw – Industry Night w/ Lloyds Noize 6p-9p
Tuesday July 21st
American Legion Spenard Post 28 - Taco Tuesday Open Mic 6p-8p
Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 9p-1:30a
Van’s Dive Bar – Garrett Plays With Himself 9p-12a
Wednesday July 22nd
Anchorage Downtown Partnership – Virtual Music in the Park 12p-1p
Fairbanks North Star Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime 10a-12:45p
Humpys – Schaefer Mueller 8p-12a
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic at The Big I 7:30p-1a
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic Night at Koot's 8:30p-10p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p-11:30p