Thursday October 15th                   

Williwaw – Throwback Thursdays w/ Joe Brady  8p-11p

Friday October 16th     

Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ JD Cox and Tim Hall  6:30p-9:30p

Organic Oasis – John Damberg Solo Jazz Piano  5p-7p

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny’s Fright Night || PRIDE Night 10p-3a

Vans Dive Bar – BenJammin   9p-1a

Williwaw – The Late Night Arcade with DJ GRE  9:30p-1:30a

Saturday October 17th  

Badger Den (North Pole) – Benefield Blues Band  9p-12a

Denali Harley-Davidson (Palmer) - Sing Out Against Hunger w/ Solstice Vocal Arts  6p-10p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ Tyson Cole  6:30p-9:30p

Fairbanks Folk Fest – Amy Ingram! - Happy Hour 10/15  5:30p-6:30p

Floaters (Big Lake) – Daddy’s Issue 8p-12a

Kenai Joe’s Taphouse (Kenai) – Hot Mess  8p-12a

Kenai Kombucha (Kenai) – Zero Proof Night with Robbie Carlson   7p-9p

Koot’s – EDM Mask Party  10p-2:30a

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ MANNY || A Nightmare on Cushman 10p-3a

The Vagabond Inn (Kenai) – Mark LeBrell  8p-12a

Williwaw – Zombie Prom w/ DJ Fan Service  10:30p-1:30a

Sunday October 18th     

Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ John Cook  6:30p-9:30p

KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - Beats Roots: Sunday Church Dance Music Love w/ D. Church 3p-5p

Monday October 19th      

Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime  10:30a-11a

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!  7p-7:40p

Van’s Dive Bar – Mundane Mondays* w/Daysha *Unplugged  9p-12a

Tuesday October 20th    

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Song Circle and Open non-Mic  6:30p–9:30p

Boobs’ Living Room in Spenard – The Eternal Cowboys: Live, Laugh, Livestream  7p-10p 

Pubhouse – Danger & Diva Return to the Inlet Towers  6p-9p

Wednesday October 21st      

BenJammin – Jam Circuit Live  6p-9p

Casccadelic – Open Mic  6p-9p

Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime  10:30a-11a

Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic at Koot’s  8:30p-10p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday!  7:30p

Tags

Load comments