Thursday October 15th
Williwaw – Throwback Thursdays w/ Joe Brady 8p-11p
Friday October 16th
Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ JD Cox and Tim Hall 6:30p-9:30p
Organic Oasis – John Damberg Solo Jazz Piano 5p-7p
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny’s Fright Night || PRIDE Night 10p-3a
Vans Dive Bar – BenJammin 9p-1a
Williwaw – The Late Night Arcade with DJ GRE 9:30p-1:30a
Saturday October 17th
Badger Den (North Pole) – Benefield Blues Band 9p-12a
Denali Harley-Davidson (Palmer) - Sing Out Against Hunger w/ Solstice Vocal Arts 6p-10p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ Tyson Cole 6:30p-9:30p
Fairbanks Folk Fest – Amy Ingram! - Happy Hour 10/15 5:30p-6:30p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Daddy’s Issue 8p-12a
Kenai Joe’s Taphouse (Kenai) – Hot Mess 8p-12a
Kenai Kombucha (Kenai) – Zero Proof Night with Robbie Carlson 7p-9p
Koot’s – EDM Mask Party 10p-2:30a
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ MANNY || A Nightmare on Cushman 10p-3a
The Vagabond Inn (Kenai) – Mark LeBrell 8p-12a
Williwaw – Zombie Prom w/ DJ Fan Service 10:30p-1:30a
Sunday October 18th
Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ John Cook 6:30p-9:30p
KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - Beats Roots: Sunday Church Dance Music Love w/ D. Church 3p-5p
Monday October 19th
Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime 10:30a-11a
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p
Van’s Dive Bar – Mundane Mondays* w/Daysha *Unplugged 9p-12a
Tuesday October 20th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Song Circle and Open non-Mic 6:30p–9:30p
Boobs’ Living Room in Spenard – The Eternal Cowboys: Live, Laugh, Livestream 7p-10p
Pubhouse – Danger & Diva Return to the Inlet Towers 6p-9p
Wednesday October 21st
BenJammin – Jam Circuit Live 6p-9p
Casccadelic – Open Mic 6p-9p
Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime 10:30a-11a
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic at Koot’s 8:30p-10p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p