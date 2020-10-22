Thursday October 22nd                    

Palmer Alehouse – JD Cox Live  6:30p-9:30p

Williwaw – Throwback Thursdays w/ Joe Brady  8p-11p

Friday October 23rd      

The Alaska Zoo – Arctic Entries at the Zoo (Drive-In)  7p-9p

The Arc of Anchorage – Virtual Dance - Disney’s Descendants  5p-7p

Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – Halloween Fun w/ Marc Brown and the Blues Crew 10p-3a

DJ KDean – Facebook Live: Friday Night Free Play V9.0   6p-9p

The Drift Gallery Dance Studio – Sinister Suites  6p-6:30p, 6:45p-7:17p, 7:30p-8p, 8:15p-8:45p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ JD Cox and Tim Hall  6:30p-9:30p

Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) – Cole Hard Country Band  10p-2a

Klondike Mike’s and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Danger Money Live  10p-2a

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny’s LOVE BITES || Ladies Night 10p-3a

Williwaw – Stranger Things Upside Down 80s Night  with DJ Joe Brady  10:30p-1:30a

Saturday October 24th  

The Drift Gallery Dance Studio – Sinister Suites  6p-6:30p, 6:45p-7:17p, 7:30p-8p, 8:15p-8:45p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ Tyson Cole  6:30p-9:30p

Floaters (Big Lake) – Avoiding Reality Band  7:30p-12a

Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) – Cole Hard Country Band  10p-2a

Koot’s – Huycke Entertainment presents Viva Spenard v2  8p-11p

Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ MANNY: I Want To Play A Game. . . 10p-3a

Triumvirate Theatre (Facebook Live) – Best of Lame Ducks and Dark Horses Retrospective  7p-8p

William B Lions Park – “Bar-B-Que’s in the Views” Free Food & Rides to the Polls 12p-4p

Williwaw – Fall Fun Fest w/ The Eternal Cowboys & DJ Fan Service  8p-2a

Sunday October 25th     

The Drift Gallery Dance Studio – Sinister Suites  5p-5:30p, 5:45p-6:15p. 6:30p-7p, 7:15p-7:45p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ Diana Z  6:30p-9:30p

KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - Beats Roots: Hallow Beat Treat w/ Glen Ghoul  3p-5p

Monday October 26th      

Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime  10:30a-11a

New Music Mondays with Davey Bones -  NMM Episode 12 feat Cliff & Ivy  6p-8:30p

Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!  7p-7:40p

Van’s Dive Bar – Mundane Mondays* w/Daysha *Unplugged  9p-12a

    

Tuesday October 27th    

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Song Circle and Open non-Mic  6:30p–9:30p

Anchorage Town Square – Zumba with Anchorage Downtown Partnership  12p-1p

Boobs’ Living Room in Spenard – The Eternal Cowboys: Live, Laugh, Livestream  7p-10p 

Pubhouse – Puppy Yoga to Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness  6p-7p

Wednesday October 28th       

Casccadelic – Open Mic  6p-9p

The Duck Inn (Soldotna) – Hot Mess  7p-10p

Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime  10:30a-11a

Kangoo Club Alaska – Halloween Hop  6:30p-8p

Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic at Koot’s  8:30p-10p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday!  7:30p

