Thursday October 22nd
Palmer Alehouse – JD Cox Live 6:30p-9:30p
Williwaw – Throwback Thursdays w/ Joe Brady 8p-11p
Friday October 23rd
The Alaska Zoo – Arctic Entries at the Zoo (Drive-In) 7p-9p
The Arc of Anchorage – Virtual Dance - Disney’s Descendants 5p-7p
Arctic Fox (Fairbanks) – Halloween Fun w/ Marc Brown and the Blues Crew 10p-3a
DJ KDean – Facebook Live: Friday Night Free Play V9.0 6p-9p
The Drift Gallery Dance Studio – Sinister Suites 6p-6:30p, 6:45p-7:17p, 7:30p-8p, 8:15p-8:45p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ JD Cox and Tim Hall 6:30p-9:30p
Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) – Cole Hard Country Band 10p-2a
Klondike Mike’s and the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Danger Money Live 10p-2a
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ Manny’s LOVE BITES || Ladies Night 10p-3a
Williwaw – Stranger Things Upside Down 80s Night with DJ Joe Brady 10:30p-1:30a
Saturday October 24th
The Drift Gallery Dance Studio – Sinister Suites 6p-6:30p, 6:45p-7:17p, 7:30p-8p, 8:15p-8:45p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ Tyson Cole 6:30p-9:30p
Floaters (Big Lake) – Avoiding Reality Band 7:30p-12a
Four Corners Lounge (Palmer) – Cole Hard Country Band 10p-2a
Koot’s – Huycke Entertainment presents Viva Spenard v2 8p-11p
Tony’s Sports Bar (Fairbanks) – DJ MANNY: I Want To Play A Game. . . 10p-3a
Triumvirate Theatre (Facebook Live) – Best of Lame Ducks and Dark Horses Retrospective 7p-8p
William B Lions Park – “Bar-B-Que’s in the Views” Free Food & Rides to the Polls 12p-4p
Williwaw – Fall Fun Fest w/ The Eternal Cowboys & DJ Fan Service 8p-2a
Sunday October 25th
The Drift Gallery Dance Studio – Sinister Suites 5p-5:30p, 5:45p-6:15p. 6:30p-7p, 7:15p-7:45p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – October Live Music w/ Diana Z 6:30p-9:30p
KONR 106.1FM Out North Radio - Beats Roots: Hallow Beat Treat w/ Glen Ghoul 3p-5p
Monday October 26th
Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Mother Moose Storytime 10:30a-11a
New Music Mondays with Davey Bones - NMM Episode 12 feat Cliff & Ivy 6p-8:30p
Red Carpet Entertainment – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 7p-7:40p
Van’s Dive Bar – Mundane Mondays* w/Daysha *Unplugged 9p-12a
Tuesday October 27th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Song Circle and Open non-Mic 6:30p–9:30p
Anchorage Town Square – Zumba with Anchorage Downtown Partnership 12p-1p
Boobs’ Living Room in Spenard – The Eternal Cowboys: Live, Laugh, Livestream 7p-10p
Pubhouse – Puppy Yoga to Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness 6p-7p
Wednesday October 28th
Casccadelic – Open Mic 6p-9p
The Duck Inn (Soldotna) – Hot Mess 7p-10p
Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Libraries – Parents and Twos Storytime 10:30a-11a
Kangoo Club Alaska – Halloween Hop 6:30p-8p
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic at Koot’s 8:30p-10p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic, Every Wednesday! 7:30p