Thursday May 13th
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Salsa Night 7p-9p
Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a
Floaters (Big Lake) – Thursday Night Karaoke 7:30p-11:45p
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – The Stack Alaska 8p-11p
The Narrows Bar (Juneau) – Live Jazz with Luke Weld 7p-11p
Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday with Joe Brady 7p-11p
Friday May 14th
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 7p-11p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke! 9p-1a
Creekbend Company (Hope) – Hopening Weekend with the Jangle Bees 7p-10p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Tyson Cole 7p-9p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Hooked Entertainment Comedy: Kevin Downy Jr. 7p-11p
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a
Humpy’s – Nothin’ But Trouble 10:30p-2:30a
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Marc Brown & the Blues Crew 11p-2a
John’s Home Studio (online) – Live at JHS: Droning Machine 7:30p-9p
Koots – Unknowns Live 10-2a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Diva Variety Show 10p-12a
Mad Myrna’s – DJ Joe Brady 10p-2a
The Maverick Saloon (Soldotna) – The Jammin Band 10p-2a
The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – The Stack Alaska 11p-3:30a
Organic Oasis – John Damberg AJW Jazz Fridays 5:30p-7:30p
Palmer Alehouse – Nothin But Trouble LIVE 8p-11p
The Pit Bar (Seward) – Danger Money Band at Mermaid Fest 10p-3a
Red Carpet Entertainment LLC – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 8p-8:40p
Van’s Dive Bar – Unknowns Live 10p-2a
Williwaw Social – Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles with The Eternal Cowboys 9p-11:30a
Williwaw Social – Vibes in the Speakeasy with DJ Covy 10:30p-2a
Williwaw Social – House Party with DJ Fan Service 11:30p-3a
Saturday May 15th
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Fun and Food w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 6p-11p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Saturday Night Karaoke! 10p-12a
The Broken Blender – Sassy Saturdays with Sweet Cheeks Cabaret 8p-10p
Creekbend Company (Hope) – Hopening Weekend with the Jangle Bees 7p-10p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Tim Hall 7p-9p
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Saturday 8p-11p
Humpys – THOSE GUYS AK 9:30p-1a
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – THE BACKYARD BASH 9p-2a
Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – CRAZY HEART 11p-3a
Koot’s – Comedian Kevin Downey Jr. 8p-12a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Diva Variety Show 10p-12a
The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – The Stack Alaska 11p-3:30a
Settler’s Bay Lodge (Wasilla) - Monster’s in the Mountains 8p-1a
Palmer Alehouse – Medium Build LIVE 8p-11p
The Pit Bar (Seward) – Danger Money Band at Mermaid Fest 10p-3a
Van’s Dive Bar – The Jephries’ Vantasmagorical Holiday Comeback 10p-2a
Williwaw Social – Soiree in the Speakeasy w/ DJ Fan Service 10:30p-2:30a
Williwaw Social – DJ Joe Brady: Girls Night Out 10:30p-2:30a
Sunday May 16th
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday 7p-11p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – JD Cox 7p-9p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Schwabenhof Sunday Blues Jam 4p-8p
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic Night 8p-12a
Monday May 17th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke 8p-10p
Koot’s – The Monday Music Mic with Boobs 9p-12a
Van’s Dive Bar – Taking Back Mondays 10p-1a
Tuesday May 18th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Song Circle with WAH Music 7:30p-10p
Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Tuesday 7p-11p
Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 9p-1a
Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-12a
Van’s Dive Bar – SlimeJam with John Searles 8p-12a
Wednesday May 19th
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Wednesday 7p-11p
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p
Koot’s – Koots Karaoke 10p-2a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Karaoke! 9p-12a
Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at Schwabenhof 7:30p-11:30p