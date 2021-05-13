AK Concerts




Thursday May 13th         

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Salsa Night  7p-9p

Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  9p-12a

Floaters (Big Lake) – Thursday Night Karaoke   7:30p-11:45p

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – The Stack Alaska  8p-11p

The Narrows Bar (Juneau) – Live Jazz with Luke Weld  7p-11p

Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday with Joe Brady  7p-11p

Friday May 14th        

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke  7p-11p

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke!  9p-1a

Creekbend Company (Hope) – Hopening Weekend with the Jangle Bees 7p-10p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Tyson Cole   7p-9p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Hooked Entertainment Comedy: Kevin Downy Jr.   7p-11p

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a 

Humpy’s – Nothin’ But Trouble 10:30p-2:30a

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Marc Brown & the Blues Crew  11p-2a

John’s Home Studio (online) – Live at JHS: Droning Machine   7:30p-9p

Koots – Unknowns Live 10-2a

Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Diva Variety Show  10p-12a

Mad Myrna’s – DJ Joe Brady  10p-2a 

The Maverick Saloon (Soldotna) – The Jammin Band  10p-2a

The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – The Stack Alaska  11p-3:30a

Organic Oasis – John Damberg AJW Jazz Fridays  5:30p-7:30p

Palmer Alehouse – Nothin But Trouble LIVE  8p-11p

The Pit Bar (Seward) – Danger Money Band at Mermaid Fest 10p-3a 

Red Carpet Entertainment LLC – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!   8p-8:40p

Van’s Dive Bar – Unknowns Live   10p-2a

Williwaw Social – Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles with The Eternal Cowboys   9p-11:30a

Williwaw Social – Vibes in the Speakeasy with DJ Covy  10:30p-2a

Williwaw Social – House Party with DJ Fan Service  11:30p-3a

Saturday May 15th        

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Fun and Food w/ 100 Proof Karaoke  6p-11p 

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Saturday Night Karaoke! 10p-12a

The Broken Blender – Sassy Saturdays with Sweet Cheeks Cabaret  8p-10p

Creekbend Company (Hope) – Hopening Weekend with the Jangle Bees 7p-10p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Tim Hall   7p-9p 

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Saturday  8p-11p 

Humpys – THOSE GUYS AK  9:30p-1a

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – THE BACKYARD BASH 9p-2a

Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – CRAZY HEART  11p-3a

Koot’s – Comedian Kevin Downey Jr.  8p-12a

Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Diva Variety Show  10p-12a

The Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – The Stack Alaska  11p-3:30a

Settler’s Bay Lodge (Wasilla) - Monster’s in the Mountains 8p-1a

Palmer Alehouse – Medium Build LIVE  8p-11p

The Pit Bar (Seward) – Danger Money Band at Mermaid Fest 10p-3a 

Van’s Dive Bar – The Jephries’ Vantasmagorical Holiday Comeback  10p-2a

Williwaw Social – Soiree in the Speakeasy w/ DJ Fan Service  10:30p-2:30a

Williwaw Social – DJ Joe Brady: Girls Night Out  10:30p-2:30a

Sunday May 16th          

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday  7p-11p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – JD Cox   7p-9p 

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Schwabenhof Sunday Blues Jam   4p-8p

Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic Night  8p-12a

Monday May 17th            

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke  8p-10p

Koot’s – The Monday Music Mic with Boobs  9p-12a

Van’s Dive Bar – Taking Back Mondays  10p-1a

Tuesday May 18th 

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Acoustic Song Circle with WAH Music  7:30p-10p

Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Tuesday  7p-11p

Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys  9p-1a

Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  8p-12a

Van’s Dive Bar – SlimeJam with John Searles  8p-12a

 Wednesday May 19th        

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Wednesday  7p-11p

Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic  8:30p-10p

Koot’s – Koots Karaoke  10p-2a

Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Karaoke!   9p-12a 

Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys  10p-12a

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at Schwabenhof   7:30p-11:30p

 

