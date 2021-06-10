Thursday June 10th    

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Summer Thursdays with Hwy9  6p-9p s

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Salsa Night  7p-9p

Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  9p-12a

Floaters (Big Lake) – Thursday Night Karaoke   7:30p-11:45p

Seaview Café (Hope) – Jam Night with Andy Mullen  6p-10p

Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday with Joe Brady  7p-11p

Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys Rock the Roof  7:30p-11p

 

Friday June 11th   

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke  5:30p-7p

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke!  9p-1a

Anchorage Museum - Music on the Lawn with Nick Carpenter  5:30p-6:30p

Anchorage Town Square Park – The Tap Studio  7p-9p

Chicken Gold Camp – Chickenstock Music Festival w/ 14 Bands!  1p-1a

Creekbend Company (Hope) – Melissa Mitchell & Friends 7p-10p

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Dan Saddler  6p-10p

Eagle River Commons Park – Storytime in the Park  10:30a-11a

Everett’s (Wasilla) – James Lasiter  6:30p-9p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Hooked Entertainment Comedy: Brett Erickson   7p-11p

Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Zen Trembles  9p-1a

Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night   7p-12a

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a 

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Backyard Throwback 90’s Bash w/ Tony Taylor  10p-3a

Koot’s – Gracie Goodnight Productions: Across the Universe  9p-11p

Koot’s – Stevie Stone & Alaska Redd  9p-1a

Koot’s – Velvet La La  10p-2:30a

Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Diva Variety Show  9p-11p

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Pints with Portugal The Man  4p-7p

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Guns 4 Roses & Walk This Way Tributes   7p-10p 

MTA Arena & Events Center Palmer – Summer Country Jam  w/ The Ray Scott Band & Ken Peltier  7p-12a

Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – Those Guys AK  10p-2:30a

O’Malleys on the Green – Alaska’s Blues Core  7p-10p

Palmer Alehouse – The Vintage Retro Live  7p-10p

Palmer Downtown Pavilion – Friday Fling Live Music 10:30a-12p & 3:30p-5p

Red Carpet Entertainment LLC – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party!   8p-8:40p

Talkeetna Village Park – Talkeetna Live at 5 with Zen Trembles!  5p-7p

Williwaw Social – Vibes in the Speakeasy w/ DJ Last Rocketeer   9p-2a

Williwaw Social – Pop vs K-Pop with DJ Fan Service  9:30p-2a

Wonderland Park (Wasilla) – Music In The Park: The Denali Cooks   6p-9p

The Yukon Bar (Seward) – JunoSmile at the Yukon!   9p-1:30a

 

Saturday June 12th             

American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Fun and Food w/ 100 Proof Karaoke  6p-11p 

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Saturday Night Karaoke! 9p-12a

Anchorage Museum - Live Music on the Lawn  4:30p-6:30p

Anchorage Town Square Park – Alaska Native Heritage Center Dancers 7p-9p

The Broken Blender – Sassy Saturdays with Sweet Cheeks Cabaret  8p-10p

The Carousel Lounge – w LIVE  9p-1a

Chicken Gold Camp – Chickenstock Music Festival w/ 15 Bands!  12p-1a

Curtis Menard Sports Center (Wasilla) – Mat-Su Valley Rock Fest: 10 Years w/ Antigen & Millennial Falcons  5:30p-10p

Creekbend Company (Hope) – Melissa Mitchell & Friends 7p-10p 

Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Steve Norwood  6p-9p

Everett’s (Wasilla) – Tim Hall  6:30p-9p

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Stevie Stone & Alaska Redd  9p-1a

Koot’s – Gracie Goodnight Productions: Across the Universe  6p-8p & 9p-11p

Koot’s – Comedian Brett Erickson  7p-9p & 9:10p-11:30p

Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Diva Variety Show  9p-11p

Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – H3 - Hawaii Reggae Band  7p-10p 

Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – Those Guys AK  10p-2:30a

Palmer Alehouse – The Jangle Bees Live  7p-10p

Vans Dive Bar – Live From The North  9p-1a

Williwaw Social – Soiree in the Speakeasy  9p-1:30a

Williwaw Social – I Like Robots 80s Dance Party  9:30p-1:30a

The Yukon Bar (Seward) – JunoSmile at the Yukon!  9p-1:30a

 

Sunday June 13th              

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday  8p-2a

Everett’s (Wasilla) – JD Cox  5:30p-9p

Humpys – Open Mic Night  8p-11p

KONR 106.1 FM – Beats Roots Alaska All-Vinyl Session w/ Dionis Gurko  3p-5p

Koot’s – Taste of Spenard  12p-5p

Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Karaoke!   8p-12a 

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Schwabenhof Sunday Blues Jam   4p-8p

Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic Night  8p-12a

Yukon Bar (Seward) – Open Jam w/ Ben Sayers  9p-12a 

 

Monday June 14th                

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke  7p-10p

Koot’s – The Monday Music Mic with Boobs  9p-12a

Van’s Dive Bar – Taking Back Mondays  9p-12a

Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke with DJ Hankerchief  9p-2a 

    

Tuesday June 15th   

American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Taco Jam Night  6:30p-9:30p 

Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Tuesday  8p-3a

Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – Moondog Media Open Mic Night  7p-12a

Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys  5p-8p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Bluegrass Jam Is Back On The Hill  6p-8p

Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow  9p-1a

Van’s Dive Bar – Open Jam with the Van’s Fam  8:30p-1a

Williwaw Social – Taco Tuesdays on the Roof with DJ Joe Brady   4p-10p

 

Wednesday June 16th         

The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Wednesday  8p-2a

International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic  8p-12a

Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic  8:30p-10p

Koot’s – Koots Karaoke  10p-2a

Koot’s – Open Decks  10p-3a

Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Karaoke!   9p-12a 

Peratrovich Park – The Spenerds  12p-1p

Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys  10p-12a

Soldotna Creek Park – Roland Roberts Band with Ellie Nelson   6p-10p

The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at Schwabenhof   7:30p-11:30p

Van’s Dive Bar – Karaoke Night With Courtney   9p-12a

Williwaw Social – Tones of Summer feat. DJ GRE  6p-11p

Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke with DJ Hankerchief  9p-2a 

 

 

