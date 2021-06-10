Thursday June 10th
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Summer Thursdays with Hwy9 6p-9p s
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Salsa Night 7p-9p
Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a
Floaters (Big Lake) – Thursday Night Karaoke 7:30p-11:45p
Seaview Café (Hope) – Jam Night with Andy Mullen 6p-10p
Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday with Joe Brady 7p-11p
Williwaw Social – The Eternal Cowboys Rock the Roof 7:30p-11p
Friday June 11th
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Friday Night Feast w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 5:30p-7p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Friday Night Karaoke! 9p-1a
Anchorage Museum - Music on the Lawn with Nick Carpenter 5:30p-6:30p
Anchorage Town Square Park – The Tap Studio 7p-9p
Chicken Gold Camp – Chickenstock Music Festival w/ 14 Bands! 1p-1a
Creekbend Company (Hope) – Melissa Mitchell & Friends 7p-10p
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Dan Saddler 6p-10p
Eagle River Commons Park – Storytime in the Park 10:30a-11a
Everett’s (Wasilla) – James Lasiter 6:30p-9p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Hooked Entertainment Comedy: Brett Erickson 7p-11p
Fairview Inn (Talkeetna) – Zen Trembles 9p-1a
Floaters (Big Lake) – Open Mic Night 7p-12a
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4207 – Karaoke Friday at the Eagles! 7p-12a
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Backyard Throwback 90’s Bash w/ Tony Taylor 10p-3a
Koot’s – Gracie Goodnight Productions: Across the Universe 9p-11p
Koot’s – Stevie Stone & Alaska Redd 9p-1a
Koot’s – Velvet La La 10p-2:30a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Diva Variety Show 9p-11p
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Pints with Portugal The Man 4p-7p
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – Guns 4 Roses & Walk This Way Tributes 7p-10p
MTA Arena & Events Center Palmer – Summer Country Jam w/ The Ray Scott Band & Ken Peltier 7p-12a
Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – Those Guys AK 10p-2:30a
O’Malleys on the Green – Alaska’s Blues Core 7p-10p
Palmer Alehouse – The Vintage Retro Live 7p-10p
Palmer Downtown Pavilion – Friday Fling Live Music 10:30a-12p & 3:30p-5p
Red Carpet Entertainment LLC – DJ Chester Chomp’s Zoom Room Dance Party! 8p-8:40p
Talkeetna Village Park – Talkeetna Live at 5 with Zen Trembles! 5p-7p
Williwaw Social – Vibes in the Speakeasy w/ DJ Last Rocketeer 9p-2a
Williwaw Social – Pop vs K-Pop with DJ Fan Service 9:30p-2a
Wonderland Park (Wasilla) – Music In The Park: The Denali Cooks 6p-9p
The Yukon Bar (Seward) – JunoSmile at the Yukon! 9p-1:30a
Saturday June 12th
American Legion Post 15 (Palmer) – Fun and Food w/ 100 Proof Karaoke 6p-11p
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Saturday Night Karaoke! 9p-12a
Anchorage Museum - Live Music on the Lawn 4:30p-6:30p
Anchorage Town Square Park – Alaska Native Heritage Center Dancers 7p-9p
The Broken Blender – Sassy Saturdays with Sweet Cheeks Cabaret 8p-10p
The Carousel Lounge – w LIVE 9p-1a
Chicken Gold Camp – Chickenstock Music Festival w/ 15 Bands! 12p-1a
Curtis Menard Sports Center (Wasilla) – Mat-Su Valley Rock Fest: 10 Years w/ Antigen & Millennial Falcons 5:30p-10p
Creekbend Company (Hope) – Melissa Mitchell & Friends 7p-10p
Dirty Skillet (Hope) – Steve Norwood 6p-9p
Everett’s (Wasilla) – Tim Hall 6:30p-9p
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Stevie Stone & Alaska Redd 9p-1a
Koot’s – Gracie Goodnight Productions: Across the Universe 6p-8p & 9p-11p
Koot’s – Comedian Brett Erickson 7p-9p & 9:10p-11:30p
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Diva Variety Show 9p-11p
Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – H3 - Hawaii Reggae Band 7p-10p
Mug-Shot Saloon (Wasilla) – Those Guys AK 10p-2:30a
Palmer Alehouse – The Jangle Bees Live 7p-10p
Vans Dive Bar – Live From The North 9p-1a
Williwaw Social – Soiree in the Speakeasy 9p-1:30a
Williwaw Social – I Like Robots 80s Dance Party 9:30p-1:30a
The Yukon Bar (Seward) – JunoSmile at the Yukon! 9p-1:30a
Sunday June 13th
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Sunday 8p-2a
Everett’s (Wasilla) – JD Cox 5:30p-9p
Humpys – Open Mic Night 8p-11p
KONR 106.1 FM – Beats Roots Alaska All-Vinyl Session w/ Dionis Gurko 3p-5p
Koot’s – Taste of Spenard 12p-5p
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Karaoke! 8p-12a
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Schwabenhof Sunday Blues Jam 4p-8p
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Mic Night 8p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Open Jam w/ Ben Sayers 9p-12a
Monday June 14th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Monday Night Karaoke 7p-10p
Koot’s – The Monday Music Mic with Boobs 9p-12a
Van’s Dive Bar – Taking Back Mondays 9p-12a
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke with DJ Hankerchief 9p-2a
Tuesday June 15th
American Legion Spenard Post 28 – Taco Jam Night 6:30p-9:30p
Flight Deck Bar and Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Tuesday 8p-3a
Klondike Mike’s (Palmer) – Moondog Media Open Mic Night 7p-12a
Koot’s – The Eternal Cowboys 5p-8p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Bluegrass Jam Is Back On The Hill 6p-8p
Trophy Lounge – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-1a
Van’s Dive Bar – Open Jam with the Van’s Fam 8:30p-1a
Williwaw Social – Taco Tuesdays on the Roof with DJ Joe Brady 4p-10p
Wednesday June 16th
The Carousel Lounge – AK Rockstar Karaoke Wednesday 8p-2a
International Hotel and Bar (Fairbanks) – Open Mic 8p-12a
Koot’s – Comedy Open Mic 8:30p-10p
Koot’s – Koots Karaoke 10p-2a
Koot’s – Open Decks 10p-3a
Mad Myrna’s – Mad Myrna’s Karaoke! 9p-12a
Peratrovich Park – The Spenerds 12p-1p
Pioneer Bar – The Eternal Cowboys 10p-12a
Soldotna Creek Park – Roland Roberts Band with Ellie Nelson 6p-10p
The Schwabenhof (Wasilla) – Open Mic at Schwabenhof 7:30p-11:30p
Van’s Dive Bar – Karaoke Night With Courtney 9p-12a
Williwaw Social – Tones of Summer feat. DJ GRE 6p-11p
Yukon Bar (Seward) – Karaoke with DJ Hankerchief 9p-2a